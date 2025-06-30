Profound Logic Wins AI Breakthrough Award For “Low Code AI Solution of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Profound Logic , a leader in IBM i futurization, has been selected as winner of the “Low Code AI Solution of the Year” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Profound AI, which focuses on IBM i (AS/400) environments and is the only AI platform purpose-built for IBM integration. Profound AI directly and uniquely integrates with IBM systems and databases in real time, allowing organizations to leverage their existing infrastructure while adding powerful AI features.

The technology facilitates access to live enterprise data directly from multiple database types, including DB2, SQL Server, and Oracle. Profound AI delivers immediate insights without requiring data to be synchronized to external warehouses, enabling more accurate, timely decision-making. The platform’s no-code development environment enables businesses to create sophisticated AI agents using natural language instructions, allowing them to rapidly deploy AI solutions without specialized expertise in AI, data science, or programming languages.

Profound AI's vendor-agnostic approach also supports multiple commercial and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), including OpenAI, so that organizations can switch between AI models while maintaining consistent integration with their legacy systems as well as preventing vendor lock-in and ensuring long-term adaptability.

“Bridging the critical gap between modern AI capabilities and legacy enterprise applications is one of the most significant challenges in enterprise AI adoption today,” said Alex Roytman, founder and CEO of Profound Logic. “Whether you need intelligent customer service, data analysis, or seamless system integration, Profound AI’s no-code AI Development with legacy application support has been designed to give unprecedented control over the entire AI journey - and open the world of AI to every business - regardless of size.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“Profound AI revolutionizes the enterprise AI landscape by solving a critical challenge that other AI platforms overlook: seamless integration with legacy systems,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Profound AI is our pick for 2025’s important ‘Low Code AI Solution of the Year’ award. Profound Logic’s approach enables organizations to modernize their operations while also preserving their investment in existing infrastructure - truly democratizing AI for the enterprise market.”

Beyond technical innovation, the Profound AI platform enables AI agents to execute complex business logic within legacy systems, leverage enterprise documentation and real-time data simultaneously, and provide granular control over data access and system interactions while maintaining existing security protocols. Multiple deployment methods including web interfaces, chatbots, and programmatic access are also possible.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Profound Logic

Profound Logic is the only IBM i technology partner that takes you beyond modernization and into AI-enhanced futurization. For over 25 years, we’ve equipped IT teams with cutting-edge solutions such as natural language AI, system transformation, API creation/management, and application development. With Profound Logic, the future is flexible, and coexistence is always built in.