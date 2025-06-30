Volato Sells GC Aviation for $2 Million, Strengthening Focus on Scalable Platform Growth

Strategic divestiture aligns resources toward high-growth technology and aircraft trading initiatives

ATLANTA, GA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volato Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven private aviation company, today announced the completed sale of GC Aviation, Inc. (“GC Aviation”) for $2 million in cash. The transaction included the transfer of GC Aviation’s FAA Part 135 air carrier certificate, under which Volato had conducted its managed aircraft operations.

The sale reflects Volato’s ongoing strategy to sharpen its focus on scalable, technology-enhanced solutions while offloading direct operational responsibility for flight services to third-party operators. Proceeds from the transaction will be directed toward growth initiatives within Mission Control, Vaunt, and the Company’s expanding aircraft trading and leasing platforms.

“Divesting GC Aviation was a deliberate move to concentrate on the areas of our business with the highest growth potential and strongest returns,” said Matt Liotta, Co-Founder and CEO of Volato. “It allows us to deploy capital more effectively, strengthen our balance sheet, and accelerate platform-driven opportunities that expand value for our customers and shareholders.”

Volato continues to deliver industry-leading solutions through its proprietary Mission Control software, the Vaunt experiential travel platform, and its innovative approach to aircraft monetization. These core businesses support a more capital-efficient operating model and reinforce Volato’s commitment to building a next-generation aviation ecosystem.

Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato’s proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato’s Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.

