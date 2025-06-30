Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.’s Hong Kong Subsidiary Signs HK$100 Million Strategic Revolving Loan Facility to Fuel Global Expansion

Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trending products as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom, today announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary, Tokyo Lifestyle Limited, has been granted access to a revolving loan facility totaling up to HK$100 million from a Hong Kong-based entity to support its business expansion. The Company believes that this financing milestone reflects the lender’s strong recognition of, and high confidence in, Tokyo Lifestyle’s business strategy and execution capabilities. The loan is expected to inject meaningful momentum into the Company’s ability to strengthen its global footprint and pursue additional growth opportunities.

Pursuant to the terms of the facility, the lender will provide Tokyo Lifestyle Limited with a 60-month revolving credit line of HK$100 million, bearing an annual interest rate of 4.68%. As part of a broader long-term strategic cooperation framework, the lender may consider increasing the facility size, in line with the Company's future business development needs.

Mr. Mei Kanayama commented: “We are delighted to sign this substantial revolving loan facility at a time when our global expansion is accelerating. We believe that this deal not only demonstrates the market’s recognition of our strategic vision, growth potentials, and operational execution, but also reinforces our financial credibility and business reputation. We are deeply encouraged by this show of confidence, which enhances our foundation for international growth and better positions us to capture even more opportunities. In today’s macroeconomic climate, access to long-term, low-cost, and flexible financing is both rare and valuable. This facility strengthens our financial standing and improves our ability to implement strategic initiatives, elevate brand influence, and optimize inventory and operational efficiency. With this vital support and trust from our lending partner, we are confident in driving sustained growth and delivering greater value to all stakeholders.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trending products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

