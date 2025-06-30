Ferroglobe PLC Joins the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

LONDON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, announces its inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes effective today.

The Russell US indexes, maintained by FTSE Russell, capture the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30 each year, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index brings automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style characteristics.

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Being added to the Russell indexes is a meaningful milestone for Ferroglobe, which reflects the progress we’ve made in strengthening our business and executing our strategic vision. This inclusion increases our visibility among institutional investors and reinforces our long-term commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders.”

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.

