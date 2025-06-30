Kneat Announces Upcoming Change to its Senior Leadership

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, announces a change to its senior leadership team.

Hugh Kavanagh, our CFO, is retiring from Kneat to spend more time pursuing other interests. We wish him the very best for the future. During his time at Kneat, Hugh contributed significantly to our success, helping the Company to grow to its current level and building a strong finance team. We have very much enjoyed working with Hugh and will miss his valuable contributions, his friendship and ongoing financial guidance at all levels within the Company.

Dave O’Reilly will join the Kneat team as our new CFO on July 7th. Most recently, Dave served as CFO at Ekco for seven years. During his time there he helped scale this fast-growing cloud business from a start up to $200 million in annual revenue. He was responsible for directing financial strategy and operations, driving rapid business growth, and establishing Ekco as a market leader in the European Managed Security Service space. He built and led high-performing finance, accounting, and FP&A teams, fostering a culture of accountability and strategic alignment. Prior to his time at Ekco he served as the international controller for a $4 billion-SaaS business, Consensus Cloud Solutions/Ziff Davis Inc., formerly J2 Global. Dave holds a BA in Accounting and Finance from Dublin City University and is a licensed CPA.

Dave will partner with Hugh for a period of one month - to ensure a smooth transition, and Hugh’s final day with the company will be Friday, August 8th.

“I’d like to thank Hugh and our finance team for their continued dedication to Kneat and trust in their combined leadership to ensure a smooth transition in the coming months,” said Eddie Ryan, Kneat CEO. “I look forward to working with Dave, I’m confident he will have a considerable impact, as we continue to scale the value we deliver for Life Sciences.”

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization, and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk.

