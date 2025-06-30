Accredited Investors: Navigating the Post-Pandemic Landscape

ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era of early-stage investing takes center stage this summer as Keiretsu Forum South-East, the Angel Capital Association (ACA), and Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) announce the Southeast Investor Conference, set for July 29–30, 2025, in Atlanta.

The two-day program is designed to deliver candid insights, curated deal flow, and pragmatic strategies to navigate an investment landscape that has transformed dramatically in recent years. Attendees will explore evolving trends shaping portfolio management, early exits, and innovative funding models—while engaging with the entrepreneurs building the next generation of market solutions.

The Southeast Investor Conference will feature a blend of educational programming and direct access to capital-ready startups. Notable sessions include:

Angel Returns & Portfolio Strategy , led by Rick Timmins, an ACA instructor and veteran investor, with data-driven approaches to diversification and IRR in uncertain markets.

, led by Rick Timmins, an ACA instructor and veteran investor, with data-driven approaches to diversification and IRR in uncertain markets. Paradigm Shift in Early-Stage Investing , a discussion with Howard Lubert, Regional President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East & Texas, and serial entrepreneur Christian Haller, exploring nimble investment approaches in the post-pandemic environment.

, a discussion with Howard Lubert, Regional President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East & Texas, and serial entrepreneur Christian Haller, exploring nimble investment approaches in the post-pandemic environment. Leadership for Investors to Curate + Cultivate, to Profit in Turbulent Times , an interactive session led by Dr. Louise Yochee and Dr. Merom Klein, focused on identifying and cultivating the leadership attributes that drive portfolio success.

, an interactive session led by Dr. Louise Yochee and Dr. Merom Klein, focused on identifying and cultivating the leadership attributes that drive portfolio success. A keynote address from Ron Weissman, offering an unfiltered look at the state of early-stage investing, regional deal dynamics, and opportunities emerging across the Southeast innovation economy.

The conference also includes a curated Startup Showcase, featuring promising early-stage companies actively raising capital. Participating founders will present their ventures to an audience of active accredited investors, followed by structured Q&A and networking opportunities during the investor reception and conference dinner.

Organizers welcome angel groups throughout the Southeast with exceptional deal flow to connect regarding participation in the showcase. The event aims to spotlight founders and investment opportunities demonstrating market traction, clear pathways to scale, and strong potential for timely exits.

The Southeast Investor Conference is supported by Accorto Regulatory Solutions, whose sponsorship underscores their commitment to strengthening the innovation landscape. They are a boutique regulatory firm that helps domestic and international companies bring FDA-regulated product concepts to market. Accorto partners with entrepreneurs and investors to accelerate compliant commercialization of breakthrough technologies.

“The investment environment has never been more demanding,” said Barry Etra, Director of Entrepreneur Services, Keiretsu Forum. “This conference was designed to provide both the clarity and the connections serious investors need to navigate these cycles with confidence.”

Registration for the Southeast Investor Conference is open to accredited investors and investment professionals. Capacity is limited to preserve the highly interactive format of the sessions and networking components. Register at https://www.k4-mst-investorconference.com/

About Keiretsu Forum South-East

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest and most active accredited investor community, with over 2,000 members across 50+ chapters globally. Since its founding, Keiretsu members have invested over $1 billion in early-stage companies spanning technology, life sciences, consumer products, and beyond.

About the Angel Capital Association

The Angel Capital Association is a professional alliance of accredited angel investors in North America. Representing more than 15,000 angels and over 250 angel groups and platforms, ACA supports investor education, public policy, and industry standards.

About Georgia Tech’s ATDC

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech is the state of Georgia’s technology incubator, helping entrepreneurs build and scale technology companies that make an impact.

For media inquiries or information about participation in the Startup Showcase, please contact:

Cindi Sutera

K4-MST Communications

CindiS@AMScommunications.net

610-613-2773