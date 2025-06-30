Clover Health Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”), announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens today, June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, 2025, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, also results in automatic membership in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index along with the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily based on objective market capitalization and style attributes.

“We are pleased to announce our inclusion in the Russell Indexes,” said Andrew Toy, CEO of Clover Health. “This achievement highlights the progress we've made to broaden awareness and engagement with the investment community, as we remain focused on achieving our goals and executing our long-term strategy. We look forward to the enhanced visibility provided by our inclusion into the indexes.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. The Russell indexes are maintained by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the annual reconstitution process, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence and Congestive Heart Failure , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

