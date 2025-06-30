Autonomix Medical, Inc. Treats First Patient in Follow-On Market Expansion Phase (“PoC 2”) of Proof-of-Concept Human Clinical Study

Expansion of study into additional indications doubles the potential addressable market beyond pancreatic cancer pain

PoC 2 phase builds on early success and positive results demonstrated in PoC 1 in patients with severe pancreatic cancer pain, supporting multi-indication growth strategy

THE WOODLANDS, TX, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the first patient has been enrolled and treated in the follow-on phase to its proof-of-concept human clinical trial (“PoC 2”) evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate cancer pain.

“We’re executing on a bold vision to expand the reach of our technology beyond pancreatic cancer pain and into a broader range of high-need visceral cancer indications,” said Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix. “The start of patient treatment in our PoC 2 study represents a major milestone that reinforces our momentum and marks a critical step toward unlocking substantial clinical and commercial potential. We believe this expansion strengthens our value proposition and positions us to deliver meaningful impact for patients while creating long-term value for shareholders. We look forward to sharing further updates as clinical data become available.”

As previously announced, based on the positive results demonstrated in the initial phase of the Company’s first-in-human proof-of-concept study (“PoC 1”) in patients with severe pancreatic cancer pain, Autonomix has initiated a follow-on PoC 2 phase in a market expansion opportunity, which doubles the potential addressable market beyond pancreatic cancer pain by evaluating additional visceral cancers that signal pain through the Celiac Plexus and earlier stage pancreatic cancers with moderate to severe pain.

Autonomix’s technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. The PoC 2 phase will provide a concentrated focus on interventional cancer pain management applications like pancreatic, gall bladder, liver, and bile duct, with potential further expansion in oncology, gastroenterology, and other sectors where the Company has established key opinion leader relationships and emerging preclinical evidence.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the results of the PoC 2 phase of the trial. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 31, 2025 and in other filings made by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

