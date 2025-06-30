Orangekloud Signs MOU for Development of Specialized LLM for Software Engineering and Application Development

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for development of mobile applications, today announced the signing, on June 18, 2025, of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Evvo Labs Pte. Ltd, an ITMS technology company in Singapore, to develop a large language model (LLM) tailored for software engineering and application development.

The LLM will be integrated into Orangekloud’s eMOBIQ platform and other solutions, offering intelligent suggestions, code generation, testing automation, and system integration support. It will also enhance ERP implementation and software development cycles through automated documentation, code audits, and AI-guided system configuration.

This strategic development builds on the Company’s experience helping organizations implement complex ERP systems and its success with its eMOBIQ no-code App development platform, which enables businesses and individuals to create powerful web and mobile applications with virtually no coding.

“We believe that the future of enterprise software lies in intelligent automation,” said Alex Goh, CEO of Orangekloud. “By tapping into the deep software engineering knowledge of our partner for developing an LLM, we are enabling faster, smarter, and more accessible software and app development, especially for enterprise environments that demand both speed and compliance.”

The project is expected to enter pilot testing in the first quarter of 2026.

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. eMOBIQ® comprises a suite of mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas, for industries such as Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, and other sectors.

About Evvo Labs Pte. Ltd.

The company is an award winning cyber-centric ITMS technology company in Singapore, specializing in digital transformation and technology development and integration with various functions and applications across industries.

Its achievements include winning the Singapore Government Bulk Tender Awards for Cybersecurity and Digital Media since 2010.

Contacts:

Orangekloud Technology Inc. IR Contact

Steven Chu, COO and IR Officer

1 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #04-27/28 & 34 Aposh Building Bizhub

Singapore 768160

(+65) 6317 2050

Email: ir@orangekloud.com

Investor Relations Inquiries

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com