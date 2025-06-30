Start a Bitcoin Miner with ETH and Easily Earn Thousands of Dollars

Eastleigh, England, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to the latest data from Token Terminal, as of May 2025, the annualized transaction fee of the entire Ethereum network has exceeded 14 billion US dollars, far exceeding other Layer1 public chains, and firmly ranks first among the most active public chains in the world. The "Proto-Danksharding" mechanism introduced by EIP-4844 is gradually reducing Layer2 fees and greatly improving the efficiency of on-chain interactions. The total locked position (TVL) of Layer2 networks such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base has exceeded 42 billion US dollars, accounting for more than 36% of the total locked position of the entire ETH ecosystem.

Ethereum (ETH) has once again become the focus of attention in the global crypto industry. From the implementation of the EIP-4844 proposal, the large-scale expansion of Layer2, to the continued prosperity of DeFi and NFT ecology, ETH has not only maintained a strong price performance, but also led the future of blockchain at the technical level. The long-short game is fierce, and many users have begun to re-evaluate their ETH asset allocation methods. At the same time, the cloud mining platform PSMiner is becoming a new channel for ordinary users to participate in Ethereum (ETH) income, opening the door to wealth growth with lower thresholds and higher efficiency.

Mining becomes more difficult, and traditional miners are gradually eliminated.

Different from the previous "mining machine mining" or "self-built nodes", PSMiner provides users with a variety of ETH income plans, including simulated mining income, Layer2 verification incentives, platform contract income sharing and other new methods, allowing ETH investment income to enter a truly "low threshold, high transparency" era.

Why more users choose blockchain cloud mining in 2025

In the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency, simplicity, transparency and actual returns are more important than ever. For this reason, blockchain cloud mining is quickly becoming the platform of choice for novices and experienced investors. Whether you are exploring cryptocurrency for the first time or looking for a reliable source of passive income, blockchain cloud mining can make you stand out.

Instant Welcome Bonus

Be the first to try it out and get started today! Upon signing up, you’ll receive a $12 sign-up bonus with no strings attached. This bonus can be used to activate your first cloud mining contract, which means you can start making money without any upfront payment.

Daily returns, flexible entry

Earn a fixed daily income with contracts starting at just $100. Our plans are suitable for investors of all levels - from casual users looking for short-term gains to experienced players looking for bigger, longer-term returns.

100% Transparent - No Hidden Fees

No need to worry about service fees, maintenance fees, or unexpected deductions. PS Miner has a completely transparent pricing model, and every dollar you invest goes directly into generating income.

Wide range of crypto compatibility

The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies for seamless trading. These include USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and more.

Earn by referring others

Join the affiliate program and unlock powerful earning opportunities. Earn up to $50,000 in commission rewards for referring new users - a perfect win-win strategy for crypto influencers and community leaders.

24/7 Support and 100% Uptime

Your mining never stops - and neither does ours. The platform guarantees 100% uptime to ensure your contracts are always running. If you have any questions or need help, our dedicated support team is here to help you 24/7.

How to start making money with blockchain cloud mining

Step 1: Quick Signup

Sign up with your email and set a password. Once you’re done, you’ll instantly receive a $12 welcome bonus. Use it to activate a trial contract that pays $0.60 daily, allowing you to test the platform with zero financial risk.

Step 2: Choose your mining contract.

In addition to the free trial, you can explore the various options available. Each contract has a fixed rate of return, and you can purchase multiple contracts at once to increase your daily income. Whether you want to passively profit or actively expand, there is always a plan to suit your strategy.

Blockchain cloud mining combines ease of use, high efficiency, and proven returns, making it one of the most reliable ways to profit from the crypto economy without purchasing hardware or managing complex nodes.

Are you ready?

Sign up now and start your cloud profit journey!

Examples of contract income on some platforms:





(The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts, please log in to the official website of psminer.com for more contracts)

Conclusion: Earn income in a smarter way

For every ordinary user, the ideal way to participate in the ETH ecosystem is not to wait for market fluctuations, but to use smart platforms such as PSMiner to achieve daily income and risk-controlled asset appreciation through cloud contracts.

If you are looking for a safe, efficient and flexible ETH investment entry, you might as well register PSMiner immediately to get a $12 reward, start with zero threshold, and truly "participate in the future of Ethereum (ETH)" and get stable income every day.

