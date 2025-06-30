Linarc Partners with BigRentz to Reduce Costly Construction Jobsite Delays

Los Angeles, CA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry today announced a strategic integration with BigRentz, a leading construction procurement platform. This partnership brings BigRentz’s rental network directly into the Linarc platform, providing contractors with the ability to manage equipment rentals within existing workflows, eliminating manual coordination and improving project control.

While construction technology adoption is accelerating, most tools still operate in silos, forcing field teams to navigate disjointed systems for planning, labor, and procurement. The partnership between Linarc and BigRentz bridges this gap, connecting Linarc’s project planning tools with BigRentz’s nationwide rental inventory, empowering teams to plan and execute with ease in a unified digital environment.

“When scheduling and procurement aren’t connected, delays are all but guaranteed,” said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. “This partnership fixes that. By integrating BigRentz directly into Linarc’s planning tools, we’re helping contractors lock in equipment faster, stay on schedule, and avoid the costly scramble.”

Linarc users will gain access to more than 6,000 equipment suppliers via a BigRentz-powered catalog embedded directly into its solution interface. With a single click, users are directed to BigRentz to complete their rental — avoiding cross-platform confusion and speeding up procurement. The integration also supports document management, cost tracking, and delivery updates, helping teams stay organized and on schedule.

“At Linarc, our mission has always been to remove complexity from construction management by unifying the tools teams rely on every day,” said Shanthi Rajan, CEO and Founder of Linarc. “The partnership with BigRentz takes that vision a step further, making procurement easily available during project planning. Equipment delays are often the reason for missed deadlines and budget overruns. By connecting resource planning with real-time rental access, Linarc is helping construction teams make faster, more informed decisions and ultimately, deliver better outcomes.”

Special BigRentz pricing is available to current Linarc customers. For more information about Linarc, please visit: https://linarc.com/project-management/ .

About Linarc

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust.

Learn more: https://www.linarc.com/

About BigRentz

Founded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software platform with a network of over 6,000 supplier partners and 14,000 locations. Its innovative technology simplifies the equipment rental process, helping contractors complete projects on time and within budget. With the launch of its new AI-powered platform, SiteStack, BigRentz is at the forefront of the construction industry’s digital transformation.

Learn more: https://www.bigrentz.com/