Canada-Based Willowbrae Childcare Academy Opens First U.S. Location

GEORGETOWN, Texas, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A crisis characterized by a lack of affordable and accessible childcare options is soon getting the reprieve it needs.

Renowned Canadian childcare provider Willowbrae Academy is expanding its curriculum south of the border to address the country’s social epidemic. With many areas across the US facing a lack of sufficient licensed childcare facilities, long waitlists, and skyrocketing costs, there is a plea for providers to alleviate the shortage with a growing population in mind.

Due to the pervasive issue of ‘childcare deserts’ across the country, parents are struggling to find reliable childcare options or have been faced with astronomically expensive ones to date. In rural or suburban neighbourhoods where families face so few options to find this level of care, parents are limited in their capacity to work, pursue further education, and balance their professional and personal lives – thus impacting families, the workforce, and the economy. As the demand for quality childcare continues to outstrip supply across the country, Willowbrae Academy is answering a long-waited call.

“The US market lacks innovative childcare options that blend innovative technology, an enriched education curriculum, with a comprehensive measuring and reporting system for parents,” says Shawn Pattison, CEO of Willowbrae Academy, “By adding this much needed value, Willowbrae Academy is redefining childcare by bringing quality options to local communities across the US – starting with Georgetown.”

According to a report from the Center for American Progress, 48% of all residents in Texas live in a childcare desert. This means, each census tract has more than 50 children under the age of 5 who will not have childcare providers or face so few options that there are more than three times as many children as licensed childcare slots.

“Demand for childcare across the US has risen significantly in recent years, driven by an influx of young families seeking reliable care for their children in growing cities,” says Pattison, “We are looking forward to providing substantial relief by offering a safe, engaging, and educational environment for children.”

Located at 3010 FM 1460, the new Georgetown location will mark Willowbrae Academy’s first US franchise as part of a long list to alleviate a childcare shortage throughout North America.

“Georgetown is a wonderful community with professionals that have a deep recognition for the value of high quality, educationally based, group childcare. We are excited to bring a new level of quality care to this neighbourhood, and soon, the entire country.” concludes Pattison.

Willowbrae Academy has expansion plans across Houston, Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth in the immediate future. With other US states like Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana to follow.

Willowbrae Academy Georgetown is now open. Register your child today www.willowbraechildcaregeorgetowntx.com.

For information about future openings, visit www.willowbraechildcare.com.

About Willowbrae Academy:

Since 2009, Willowbrae Childcare Academy has offered programs to families for infants to school age children. Dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children, Willowbrae Academy provides an enriched educational curriculum using leading-edge technology to set new standards for security, communication, and operations. Willowbrae Academies are owned and operated by local residents that live within the communities they serve. By being locally owned and operated, Willowbrae Academies help maintain community identity, build strong neighbourhoods, and create jobs.

