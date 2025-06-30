PBK Miner launches 2-day XRP mining contract, XRP short-term investment users surge 300%

Carshalton, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The product has received a warm response from the market.

PBK Miner, the global leader in cloud mining, today announced the launch of a 2-day XRP cloud mining contract, providing investors with a flexible and efficient opportunity to increase their holdings of XRP. The product has received a warm response from the market. In just one week, the number of XRP short-term investors on the platform surged by 300%, reflecting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity cryptocurrency investment products.

The two-day XRP mining contract is the latest short-term cryptocurrency mining product launched by PBK Miner following the great success of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin cloud mining contracts. With its ultra-low entry threshold, flexible term and stable returns, this XRP-focused solution has quickly become a favorite choice for XRP holders and short-term investors.





In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, ease of use and sustainable profitability are essential. PBK Miner’s cloud mining service is an attractive option for beginners looking for a reliable source of passive income.

What is PBKMiner Cloud Mining?

PBKMiner Cloud Mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining solution that supports a variety of digital assets including XRP. Users can use PBKMiner's powerful computing power to earn income without having to purchase mining hardware or perform technical maintenance. PBKMiner uses powerful mining farms to allow users to receive real-time mining rewards while continuously solving complex blockchain problems.

The main advantages of PBKMiner cloud mining

No hardware required: No need to buy expensive equipment – ??users mine using the platform’s powerful resources.

Zero maintenance costs: Power, repairs, and operations are entirely taken care of by PBKMiner.

Green Energy Efficiency: All mining operations are powered by solar and wind energy – sustainable and cost-effective.

Newbie-friendly: No technical skills required. New users get an instant $10 sign-up bonus.

Stable daily income: daily income, full return of principal upon contract expiration, ensuring fund security.

Flexible contract options: Investment plans range from $100 to $100,000, and contract lengths range from 1 to 50 days.





Cloud Mining Contract Strategy: Based on Actual Results

With the launch of the 2-day XRP contract, PBKMiner has opened its high-performance cloud mining infrastructure to the public - free access. Since its inception in 2018, the platform has expanded to 183+ countries and regions, has more than 8.5 million active users, and has achieved outstanding results:

2-day strategy: return rate +6.7%

5-day strategy: return rate +6.19%

15-day strategy: return rate +20.9%

30-day strategy: return rate +55.7%

These performance data are not predictions, but the real experience of millions of users. This is due to PBKMiner's AI-based profit optimization and result-centric mining model.

How to start using PBKMiner cloud mining

Register: Register now to receive a $10 welcome bonus, plus a $0.60 daily sign-in bonus. Choose a contract: Choose a mining plan that fits your budget and financial goals. PBKMiner offers solutions for both beginners and advanced investors. Start earning: Once your contract is activated, PBKMiner’s intelligent platform does the rest – ensuring seamless and efficient mining operations to maximize your earnings.

About PBKMiner

Founded in 2019, PBKMiner represents a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining technology, built on data, performance, and trust. With a rapidly growing global user base, PBKMiner stands out as one of the most promising cryptocurrency investment opportunities this year, especially for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculation.

Full details and how to participate: https://pbkminer.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.