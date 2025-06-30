A. Duie Pyle Recognized for Leadership in Sustainable Freight Practices

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 101-year-old family-owned and operated provider of integrated transportation and distribution solutions, today announced it has been named a Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics and a Top Green Fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) for the third year in a row. These two prestigious industry accolades reaffirm Pyle’s commitment to innovation and sustainability across its operations. This marks the eighth time Pyle has been honored as an HDT Top Green Fleet and the seventh time it has been selected as an Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner.

Both awards highlight companies demonstrating measurable sustainability progress and integrating green initiatives into their core business strategy. Inbound Logistics evaluates nominees based on metrics such as energy use, emission reduction, waste minimization and sustainable materials sourcing. Meanwhile, HDT’s Top Green Fleets list showcases carriers that excel in reducing their carbon footprint through fleet technology, renewable fuels and operational innovation. Pyle demonstrated this criteria in several ways, including the implementation of electric forklift fleets across 12 service centers, which resulted in an estimated annual reduction of 2,343 metric tons of CO2e. Pyle also operates a 570,000-square-foot solar-powered warehouse and recycles 80% of the water used at its truck washes.

“Having been in business for over 100 years, being able to adapt to the industry’s evolving demands and expectations is second nature, especially when it comes to sustainability efforts,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “Being recognized once again for our environmental initiatives, from solar-powered facilities to renewable fuel adoption, is both an honor and a reminder that leadership means setting the standard for what responsible logistics should look like.”

Pyle remains steadfast in its mission to drive meaningful environmental progress across the trucking industry. By continuously investing in fuel-efficient technologies, alternative energy sources and data-driven emission reductions, Pyle is not just meeting sustainability expectations – it’s setting them. Through transparent, measurable and forward-looking practices, the company continues to lead by example in building a cleaner, more responsible future for freight.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.