Usio Enters into Strategic Partnership with Mortgage Software Leader – Mortgage Automator

SAN ANTONIO and TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, and Mortgage Automator, a premier mortgage origination and servicing software provider, today announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance payment processing capabilities for private lenders. This collaboration will integrate Usio's advanced payment technology into Mortgage Automator's platform, offering lenders seamless, automated payment solutions that improve efficiency and borrower experience.

Through this partnership, Mortgage Automator users will gain access to Usio's robust suite of payment options, including ACH, card payments, Pinless Debit and real-time disbursements, all within the Mortgage Automator ecosystem. This integration will enable lenders to streamline loan servicing, reduce manual processes, and enhance compliance with secure, automated payment workflows.

"We're excited to bring this partnership to life and help modernize how private lenders manage payments," said Greg Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Usio. "Embedding our payment technology into Mortgage Automator's platform gives lenders the tools they need to operate more efficiently, reduce friction, and deliver a better experience for their borrowers. This is another example of how Software Vendors in all industries can benefit from the implementation of our unique PayFac-in-a-box technology."

Mortgage Automator's CEO Pavel Tchourliaev echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "Our mission has always been to provide private lenders with the most powerful and intuitive software solutions. Partnering with Usio allows us to further enhance our platform by offering integrated payment processing that simplifies loan servicing and improves cash flow management for our clients."

The integration launched in June 2025, with both companies committed to ongoing innovation and support for private lenders seeking to optimize their operations.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Mortgage Automator:

For more information about Mortgage Automator's partnership, visit www.mortgageautomator.com.