NT Logistics Highlights Single-Source Freight Strategy for Food and Beverage Brands

FRISCO, Texas, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NT Logistics (NT), a third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Texas, today announced it continues to help mid-market food and beverage (F&B) companies navigate transportation complexity through its proven single-source freight model—an approach that blends execution, analytics and strategic insight to deliver operational clarity and cost efficiency.

While many 3PLs focus solely on moving freight, NT Logistics has spent more than two decades combining day-to-day logistics management with a consultative support, cost-to-serve modeling and data-driven insights. This integrated strategy is powered by NTelligence, the company’s proprietary platform that provides real-time dashboards tailored to customer-specific KPIs.

“We bring full transparency to logistics spend and performance,” said Lynn Gravley, President and CEO of NT Logistics. “That means our customers can make faster, smarter decisions—with a clear line of sight into what’s driving cost and how to reduce it.”

Results by the Numbers

The company’s approach has yielded consistent, quantifiable results across the F&B sector. In one recent network redesign, NT Logistics helped a customer achieve a:

29.6% reduction in deliveries

14.1% increase in weight per pallet

11.0% reduction in mileage

42.0% increase in weight per stop

These improvements were driven by analyzing order behavior, rebuilding the network from the ground up and realigning routing and shipment frequency to reduce cost while improving service.

Granular Insights Through NTelligence

NT’s NTelligence platform allows brands to track costs down to the hundredths of a penny at the customer, order and PO level. This level of granularity enables customers to make informed decisions about accessorials, route density and pallet utilization. It also monitors service performance, helping customers manage both cost and delivery reliability.

NT’s approach—combining multi-stop routing, real-time exception handling, and KPI-driven accountability—is tailored to the demands of food and beverage logistics, where freshness and shelf life are critical. By minimizing transit times and resolving issues as they arise, NT helps reduce delays that can compromise product quality.

Partnering for Growth and Efficiency

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all solution, NT Logistics tailors its model to the unique challenges of growing F&B brands. The strategy includes inbound and outbound optimization, TL and LTL planning and profitability reporting by customer, lane and product type. In one engagement, NT helped a refrigerated food brand take direct control of inbound logistics, ultimately reducing raw material costs and achieving six-figure savings with minimal disruption.

“Our goal is not to increase shipments, but to build smarter networks,” Gravley said. “We reduce costs—even if it means less revenue for us—because long-term customer success is our priority.”

For more information on NT Logistics' single-source solutions, visit www.ntlogistics.com .

