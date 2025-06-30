DOT Miners launches cloud mining solution to simplify Bitcoin passive income

London, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 2025 - DOT Miners, a UK-registered technology investment platform, officially launched an upgraded Bitcoin cloud mining service, aiming to provide global users with a simplified and compliant way to earn passive income through digital asset infrastructure. The platform combines automation, renewable energy and enterprise-grade security technology to remove technical barriers for users at all levels.





As fintech and regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, DOT Miners is positioned at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation. The platform's cloud mining service is powered by renewable energy from data centers in Europe and Africa, without the need for any physical hardware or expertise.

"We believe that passive income should be safe, stable and accessible," said a DOT Miners spokesperson. "Our goal is to lower the entry barrier through technology so that more people can benefit from the value creation of Bitcoin mining."

Key highlights:

Regulatory compliance: Operations are in line with international financial standards, processes are transparent, and infrastructure audits are conducted.

Green Energy Integration: Supports sustainable mining operations with renewable energy sources in Europe and Africa.

Flexible Contract System: Provides multiple mining contract levels to meet the needs of different investment levels. Daily income is automatically settled, and the principal is fully returned when the contract expires.

Enterprise-grade security: Protected by Cloudflare® DDoS protection, EV SSL encryption, and two-factor authentication .

Global access: Supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, XRP, and SOL.

Mining contract examples:









All income is paid daily, and users can monitor their balances and income in real time. At the end of the contract, the principal will be fully returned, ensuring transparency and fund security.

DOT Miners currently serves users in more than 100 countries and continues to expand its business in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Its infrastructure is supported by leading mining industry partners including Bitmain, helping it accelerate its global strategy.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a technology-driven investment platform based in the UK, focusing on Bitcoin cloud mining. By combining sustainable energy with automated mining solutions, the company connects traditional finance with the digital economy, helping users to grow digital assets safely and efficiently.

For more information, please visit: www.dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

