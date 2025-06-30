Aliaswire Launches Embedded Payment Services for Vertical SaaS Platforms

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire , provider of DirectBiller®, a market-leading receivables and payment platform serving over 7,000 businesses and millions of end-users, announced the launch of DirectEmbed™ – a comprehensive receivables and fully integrated payment processing solution built specifically for Vertical SaaS providers. DirectEmbed leverages the extensive, feature-rich capabilities of DirectBiller and delivers them via APIs and easily consumed modules for Vertical SaaS platforms.

Vertical SaaS providers are increasingly adding payment functionality to boost revenue and enhance customer value, but they face significant limitations when working with existing embedded payment solutions. While some solutions emphasize a simple integration, they do it at the expense of functionality, forcing SaaS platforms to build the critical payment and receivables features their customers actually need and value. DirectEmbed is the only solution that gives SaaS providers out-of-the-box functionality, such as line-item billing, invoice presentment, one-time payment links, approved credits, budget billing and flexible payer fees with split settlements.

Another common issue with current embedded payment providers is their limited support. “Ease of use” often means that support is relegated to self-help, FAQs and community forums during the integration and deployment phase. Equally frustrating, customer support to resolve real-time issues impacting payments, reconciliation, settlement and money movement is limited and delayed – which slows growth while accelerating end user frustration.

DirectEmbed is purpose-built to address these pain points. It provides Vertical SaaS providers with a complete, ready-to-deploy receivables platform that accelerates their payment revenue and builds customer value with a modern payment experience and account management experience that customers expect today. Vertical SaaS providers can quickly deploy DirectEmbed through flexible APIs and receive high-touch human support with a dedicated account manager and guidance from experienced technical, integration and customer support teams. With PayFac-as-a-Service, DirectEmbed manages all payment operations—allowing SaaS providers to concentrate on what they do best.

Key capabilities of DirectEmbed include:

A full-featured, market-tested receivables toolkit to support diverse customer needs

Rapid deployment and customization using developer-friendly APIs

End-to-end PayFac services covering onboarding, underwriting, risk and compliance, reporting and reconciliation

Extensive domain expertise built into tailored payment solutions for Property Management, Education, Trades, Government, Professional Services, Healthcare, Insurance, and more

“A lot of embedded payment providers are simply repurposed processor gateways or limited purpose PayFacs putting an easier integration interface in front of a simplified payment flow, and that’s their pitch,” said Jed Rice, CEO of Aliaswire. “We started with the proven and battle-tested capabilities of our core platform, DirectBiller, and extended it to DirectEmbed where we made it easy for Vertical SaaS platform to integrate, deploy and operate through easily consumed API’s. With DirectEmbed, Vertical SaaS providers can give their business customers a complete receivables and payment solution with much fewer resources and at a significantly reduced cost. This means a faster path to generating payments revenue and a more fulsome, stickier experience for their customers and, ultimately, the end-user.”

About Aliaswire

Aliaswire is a longtime innovator in fintech and payments with over 7,000 customers. With DirectBiller®, enterprises, software platforms and financial institutions can seamlessly integrate, launch and operate an advanced receivables solution. Citi, US Bank, Pharmcare, BMO, OSG and Smartwebs are just some of the organizations using DirectBiller today. DirectEmbed™ is a fully embedded receivables solution specifically designed to fuel growth and drive payments revenue for Vertical SaaS platforms. Aliaswire combines its technology offerings with full PayFac services for a complete payment solution.