YURU COIN Officially Launches, Bringing Japan’s National Mascot Phenomenon into Web3





TOKYO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YURU COIN, the official token of Japan’s beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix, has officially launched, marking the first time the country’s largest regional mascot competition enters the blockchain era. With over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011, the Grand Prix has become a cornerstone of Japanese pop culture — and now, YURU COIN is set to transform this legacy into a decentralized digital economy.

A Token Built on Scarcity: The Deflationary Model

YURU COIN operates on a fully deflationary tokenomics model. All tokens were minted at launch — with no additional issuance ever planned. Every time fans vote, participate in official campaigns, or interact with mascot NFTs, YURU COIN is burned or consumed, reducing the available supply. This unique economic structure ensures increasing scarcity and potential value growth as user engagement grows. Unlike speculative tokens that inflate markets with excess supply, YURU COIN’s value is driven by cultural participation and real-world utility.

Real Cultural Utility: From Votes to Economic Power

YURU COIN is not just a cryptocurrency—it is a token of participation in one of Japan’s most widely recognized and cherished cultural events. The Yuru-Chara Grand Prix has become a national tradition, allowing hundreds of regional mascots to gain popularity and recognition through fan voting and local promotions. And the results have been more than symbolic—they’ve been economic.

Consider Kumamon, the bear mascot from Kumamoto Prefecture and the Grand Prix’s first-ever champion. As of 2024, Kumamon’s merchandise sales reached ¥162.6 billion, with a record high of ¥166.4 billion in 2023, and a cumulative economic impact exceeding ¥1.45 trillion ($10 billion USD). This demonstrates the real-world power of character branding—not just for public relations, but for regional economies.

Winning the Yuru-Chara Grand Prix can literally be worth hundreds of millions of dollars in economic value — and now, YURU COIN gives fans a tokenized way to help make that happen.

A Decentralized Bridge Between Culture and Crypto

With the introduction of YURU COIN, voting for your favorite character is no longer just symbolic — it becomes an act of economic support.

Every vote powered by YURU COIN reinforces scarcity, creates digital demand, and fuels a new layer of community engagement. Fans, municipalities, and businesses alike can align around a decentralized, transparent voting and reward system that reflects real value.

This marks a major shift: from character branding as passive entertainment to token-driven, participatory economics.

Cross-Border Potential: Proven in China

Before the pandemic, the Yuru-Chara Grand Prix had already begun cultural collaboration initiatives in China, including public exhibitions and mascot exchanges.

Although temporarily paused by COVID-19, these efforts are now set to resume — with YURU COIN acting as the digital infrastructure to support global voting, character campaigns, and NFT-based engagement across borders.

By combining local culture with decentralized technology, YURU COIN is positioned to expand this unique Japanese character tradition to international audiences, starting with China and the broader Asian market.

The Future of Mascots is On-Chain

Mascots like Kumamon have proven that cute characters can generate trillion-yen-level economic value through emotional resonance, strong storytelling, and regional identity.

With YURU COIN, the next generation of mascot champions will rise not only through votes but through on-chain validation, powered by community support, blockchain transparency, and deflationary mechanics.

This is more than a token. It’s a cultural infrastructure. It’s a gateway to a new kind of participation economy — where the people decide, and the blockchain records.

Join the movement. Vote with value. Power the future of character culture.

Website: https://en.coin.yurugp.jp

X (Twitter): @yuru_coin

Telegram: t.me/yurucoin

Discord: discord.gg/WyBWstXVdV

Media Contact:

Taisei Yamaguchi

Director / Project Lead

Email: yuru_info@yuruchara.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8204c84c-ef90-47be-8e20-e91a7fda8cb8