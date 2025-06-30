Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2025 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 28 February 2025, Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 23 July 2025.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619