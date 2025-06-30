The Rise of Battery Simulation Software Market: A $4.19 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - Ansys (US) and Siemens (Germany)| MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Battery Simulation Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2025 to USD 4.19 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Battery Simulation Software Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rise in EV adoption drives demand for advanced battery simulation software

Need for efficient and long-lasting batteries

Continuous innovation drives growth in battery simulation software

Restraints:

Data accuracy and model

Limited regulatory and compliance framework

Opportunities:

Increase in industry-academia collaborations

Growth in strategic investments

List of Key Companies in Battery Simulation Software Market:

Ansys (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Altair Engineering (US)

MathWorks (US)

Dassault Systemes (France)

AVL (Austria)

ESI Group (France)

Ricardo (UK)

Intertek (UK)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Synopsys (US)

COMSOL (US)

dSPACE (Germany)

Gamma Technologies (US)

OpenCFD Ltd (UK)

The demand for longer-lasting, high-performance batteries is prompting companies to employ battery simulation software, which lowers testing costs and speeds up R&D cycles. Companies such as UL Solutions and Gamma Technologies are tackling this through collaboration and the integration of simulation technologies. Meanwhile, continuing advances, such as aging models for alternative chemistries and fast-acting redox flow battery simulators, are expanding software capability. The quest for longer battery life and continuous tool developments are establishing simulation platforms as critical components of the battery development process, making them necessary for addressing increasing performance and sustainability goals.

Trend: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML)

A key technological trend in the Battery Simulation Software Market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which is transforming traditional simulation approaches. Unlike static models, AI- and ML-powered tools can analyze large datasets, recognize complex electrochemical patterns, and deliver highly accurate predictions of battery behavior under varied conditions. These technologies enable real-time analysis and optimization of factors such as charge-discharge cycles, thermal dynamics, and degradation mechanisms. For instance, Stanford researchers have achieved 95% accuracy in predicting battery lifespan using AI, significantly cutting material testing time. Companies like Tesla are also leveraging ML algorithms to refine battery management systems. This shift toward data-driven modeling is enhancing simulation precision, accelerating R&D, and advancing the performance and reliability of next-generation batteries.

Based on region, the US will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The US holds the largest market share in North America’s battery simulation software sector due to robust government initiatives and private sector collaboration. The U.S. Department of Energy’s USD 3 billion investment in battery manufacturing and materials has accelerated the advancement of simulation technologies aimed at design optimization and faster innovation. Tools like PNNL’s EZBattery Model demonstrate the country’s focus on reducing development time while improving simulation precision. Additionally, efforts such as the American Battery Technology Company’s collaboration with the DOE on workforce development underscore a commitment to sustainability through initiatives like lithium-ion battery pack recyclability modeling. These combined actions enhance simulation capabilities, foster innovation, and build a skilled engineering workforce, reinforcing the US’ leadership position in battery simulation software across the North American region.

By simulation type, the electrical & circuit simulation segment will account for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Electrical and circuit simulation is growing at the second-fastest rate in the Battery Simulation Software Market due to its essential role in optimizing battery performance and ensuring system reliability. As battery designs become more complex, engineers increasingly rely on tools like LTspice and PLECS to model electrical behavior, evaluate circuit interactions, and predict performance under various load conditions. These simulations help identify design flaws early, minimize development risks, and reduce dependence on physical prototypes. With growing applications in electric vehicles, power electronics, and energy storage systems, this simulation type is becoming vital for accelerating innovation and ensuring safe, efficient, and high-performing battery solutions.

Opportunity: Academic-industry initiatives strengthen battery simulation adoption.

The Battery Simulation Software Market is gaining momentum through academic-industry collaborations aimed at building a skilled engineering workforce. About Energy’s “Drive to Recharge” initiative, launched in January 2024, aims to train 1,500 UK battery engineers by 2030 through hands-on experience with battery simulation in student motorsport programs. In May 2024, Gamma Technologies advanced this effort by equipping collegiate teams with GT-SUITE software via the Battery Workforce Challenge. These initiatives integrate real-world EV battery design with advanced modeling tools, accelerating innovation and promoting widespread simulation adoption across both academia and industry in the growing electric mobility landscape.

