BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq - BGFV), GMS Inc. (NYSE - GMS), Guild Holdings Company (NYSE - GHLD), TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq - TASK)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq - BGFV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Big 5 will be acquired by a partnership comprised of Worldwide Golf and Capitol Hill Group (“Worldwide”) for $1.45 in cash per share of Big 5 common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Big 5 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

GMS Inc. (NYSE - GMS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, GMS will be acquired by The Home Depot (through its specialty trade distribution subsidiary, SRS Distribution) for $110.00 in cash per share of GMS, for a total enterprise value (including net debt) of approximately $5.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the GMS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE - GHLD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Guild Holdings will be acquired by Bayview Asset Management, LLC (“Bayview”) for $20.00 per share in a cash transaction valued at $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Guild Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq - TASK)

Under the terms of the agreement, TaskUs will be acquired by an affiliate of Blackstone, TaskUs Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryce Maddock and TaskUs Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir (collectively the “Buyer Group”) for $16.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the TaskUs Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.60 for the Company’s shares.

