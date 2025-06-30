Canada Royal Milk donates formula to Daily Bread Food Bank to support over 200 food programs across Toronto

KINGSTON, Ontario, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Royal Milk today announced the donation of 2,500 cans of Niuriss toddler formula to Daily Bread Food Bank, a non-profit organization that distributes fresh and shelf-stable food to over 200 food programs across Toronto.

Since launching its Niuriss brand of infant and toddler formula, Canada Royal Milk has remained steadfast in its commitment to giving back. As communities across the country prepare for Canada Day celebrations, Canada Royal Milk is proud to reaffirm this pledge through meaningful action.

“Every day, Daily Bread works to meet the immediate nutritional needs of its community, while advocating for long-term solutions in the fight against poverty,” said Chenggang Han, General Manager of Canada Royal Milk. “We are proud to partner with organizations that share our goal of supporting Canadian parents in need.”

Food insecurity remains a significant challenge across Canada, with more than one in 10 people in Toronto currently relying on food banks. As the demand for infant and toddler formula continues to rise nationwide, Canada Royal Milk is working with community partners, including United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) and Daily Bread, to help ensure families have access to the essential nutrition they need.

“Support from organizations such as Canada Royal Milk is absolutely vital in ensuring the over hundreds of thousands of clients currently accessing Daily Bread agencies monthly in Toronto have barrier-free access to vital emergency food support. Without this support, we simply could not meet our goal of advocating for solutions to end hunger in our city,” said Andrew Manson, Senior Manager, Corporate Partnerships (Food) of Daily Bread.

Today’s donation to Daily Bread has a commercial value of more than $88,000 and will be distributed to Daily Bread’s network of member agencies all across Toronto.

“At Canada Royal Milk, we will always do our part to help alleviate Canada’s formula needs. But we can’t do it alone, and we are grateful for partners like Daily Bread for helping us deliver meaningful support for Canadian parents,” said Han.

About Canada Royal Milk:



Canada Royal Milk is a manufacturer of made-in-Canada milk powder products based in Kingston, Ontario, operating a 320,000 square foot facility, and employing more than 150 skilled professionals. Through the creation of well-paying, high-quality Canadian jobs in our Kingston facility, Canada Royal Milk is committed to meeting Canada’s formula needs.