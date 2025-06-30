UK-Based Cloud Mining Platform Launches Simplified Cloud Mining, Starter Bonuses For First-Time Cryptocurrency Miners

London, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a move that’s catching the attention of both new and seasoned crypto users, ZA Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, has rolled out a simplified crypto mining experience with a target of making crypto more accessible than ever. The platform is built with first-time users in mind, offering a smooth way to start mining top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum from anywhere in the world.

As the industry shifts toward greener, smarter solutions, ZA Miner’s use of AI-optimized mining and clean energy infrastructure is helping set a new standard for what cloud mining should look like in 2025: simple, sustainable, and open to everyone.

ZA Miner: An Easier Way Into Cryptocurrency Mining

As more people look for passive ways to earn from digital assets, the barriers of traditional mining, high setup costs, and technical complexity are pushing users to explore simpler alternatives. ZA Miner is stepping in to meet that need with a streamlined, beginner-friendly cloud mining platform that removes the complexity and opens the door for first-time crypto earners.

Key features of the platform include:

$100 free mining bonus for all new users

No hardware or downloads required, all mining runs on ZA Miner’s secure cloud servers.

AI-powered mining optimization for higher efficiency and better yields

Flexible contract options starting from just $200

Real-time performance tracking via a clean, intuitive user dashboard

Daily payouts in USDT or cryptocurrency of choice

What Sets ZA Miner Apart.

ZA Miner is built for real-world use. The platform’s AI-driven mining engine automatically finds the most profitable opportunities across different coins, so users don’t need to guess or micromanage anything. Just activate a plan, and let the system do the work in the background.

Security and trust are also baked into the experience. ZA Miner operates under UK financial regulations, uses cold wallet storage to protect funds, and is backed by McAfee® and Cloudflare® for top-tier security.

And the best part? It is incredibly easy to get started. You can track your earnings in real time and withdraw your profits daily. For those who want to scale, there are flexible contract options and a referral program that rewards you up to 11% across three levels.

At its core, ZA Miner is making crypto mining feel less like a chore and more like an opportunity, one that’s accessible, ethical, and designed for how people live and earn in 2025.

How to Get Started With ZA Miner

With a valid Email, sign up and get $100 to begin crypto mining with ZA Miner cloud Mining. Choose a plan from a variety of contract options ranging from $200 Watch your Earnings grow and reinvest at your own preferred time.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform making crypto mining simple, secure, and eco-friendly. Launched in 2020, it utilizes AI-powered technology and clean energy to deliver fast, automated mining, requiring no hardware or prior experience.

With daily payouts and a $100 free bonus for new sign-ups, ZA Miner is designed for anyone looking to earn passive income the smart way. It’s crypto mining, made effortless. Join ZA Miner today and turn your $100 into $1000.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.