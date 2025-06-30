Independent Study Documents $2.55M in Savings Generated by TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of content solutions and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the results from Forrester Consulting's Total Economic Impact™ of TransPerfect GlobalLink for Life Sciences study. The study revealed how TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology suite delivered a net present value (NPV) of $2.55 million. The study was commissioned by TransPerfect, but Forrester conducted all research independently and maintains editorial control over all aspects of the study, including methodology and findings.

The study examined how a global pharmaceutical company overcame inefficiencies in its clinical and regulatory translation workflows, which stemmed from previously fragmented and decentralized processes, by adopting GlobalLink. Without standardized tools or operating procedures for translation across global teams, the company struggled with inconsistent content quality, limited visibility into supplier oversight and data, and an increased workload for internal teams.

By integrating GlobalLink’s AI-powered translation solutions with the pharma organization’s content management system, clinical document management system, and other back-end systems, the company reported improved governance, reduced costs, and enhanced translation quality across varying regions and teams. These integrations enable the aggregation of translation-related information and reduce the re-input of data, ultimately mitigating risk, simplifying processes, and shortening time-to-market.

A procurement category lead at the pharmaceutical company described the previous setup as highly decentralized, with local affiliates selecting their own translation providers across various parts of the clinical space. “It made sense that you would try to streamline and standardize from my perspective in procurement,” the lead noted. “I think our biggest benefit here was getting more transparency and a better level of oversight.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Our life sciences clients rely on GlobalLink to generate cost- and time-efficiencies in managing multilingual content for their clinical and regulatory teams. We view this independent study as providing further validation that these efforts are succeeding.”

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, devices, and therapeutics designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include digital health, clinical trial translation, and language services, management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, and call center support. With offices in over 140 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

