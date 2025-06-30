CodeMonkey’s AP Computer Science Principles (CSP) Course Approved by the College Board

Empowering High School Students Nationwide with Rigorous, Engaging Computer Science Education

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeMonkey, a leading provider of gamified coding education for K-12 students, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science Principles (CSP) course, which has officially received endorsement and approval from the College Board. This endorsement signifies that CodeMonkey’s AP CSP course meets the rigorous standards of AP curricula and provides students with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary for success in computer science and beyond.

The AP CSP course is designed specifically for high school students and educators looking for an accessible, interactive, and standards-aligned introduction to computer science. With its roots in game-based learning, CodeMonkey brings a fresh, student-centered approach to AP CSP, integrating real-world problem solving, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking with core computing concepts such as algorithms, data, the internet, and programming.

CodeMonkey’s AP CSP course includes everything educators need to confidently teach the subject, whether they are new to computer science or experienced in the field. The curriculum includes detailed lesson plans, interactive coding challenges, project guides, student assessments, and teacher professional development. The platform also features built-in support for preparing students for the AP exam and performance task, ensuring alignment with College Board expectations.

Schools and districts interested in adopting CodeMonkey’s AP CSP course for the upcoming academic year can now access the full curriculum through the CodeMonkey platform. Teacher training and support services are also available to ensure successful implementation and student achievement.

With this new offering, CodeMonkey continues to lead the way in transforming how students learn computer science—empowering the next generation of digital creators, thinkers, and innovators.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
