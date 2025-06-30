BTC Miner Expands Globally, With 5x User Growth in June, Supporting Growth in Mobile Cloud Mining Demand

New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC Miner, a rapidly growing intelligent cloud mining platform, has seen a 5x growth in users in June, driven by a surge in demand for mobile-first, sustainable mining solutions. The platform has also made significant progress in international expansion, strengthening its infrastructure in new regions to meet the growing global demand for convenient, automated mining.

As retail and institutional users alike seek environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional financial instruments, BTC Miner is redefining participation in cryptocurrency, combining AI automation, renewable energy, and an enhanced mobile experience.

How to Get Started with BTC Miner

BTC Miner is designed to simplify operations and remove technical complexity. Anyone can start mining in minutes:

Visit btcminer.net or download the BTC Miner App (iOS and Android)

Sign up with a valid email address

Get free trial credits

Choose a cloud mining contract (1-30 days)

Start mining - Potential daily earnings are automatically credited to your dashboard

All mining operations are handled by BTC Miner's proprietary AI engine, which allocates computing resources based on real-time market data to optimize performance.

Mobile mining experience built for modern users

BTC Miner's upgraded mobile app puts full control of mining in the hands of users - anytime, anywhere. The app provides real-time visibility, strategy adjustment, and earnings tracking through a user-friendly interface, allowing users to participate anytime, anywhere.

Key mobile features include:

Real-time mining statistics and performance indicators

Real-time contract monitoring and updates

One-click reinvestment or withdrawal capabilities

Recommended dashboards to track potential rewards

Whether commuting, traveling, or between meetings, users can seamlessly manage their mining strategy with just a few taps.

A BTC Miner spokesperson said: “This rapid growth shows that the market is changing. Users are choosing solutions that are efficient, secure and aligned with modern values – and we are proud to meet this demand.”

What makes BTC Miner different

The platform’s rise is based on four pillars:

AI Smart Allocation: An automated computing engine that maximizes mining output based on real-time market data

Green Energy Infrastructure: Over 90% of BTC Miner operations are powered by renewable wind and solar

Scalable Global Operations: Expansion in key international markets to meet growing demand

Referral Rewards: Users can earn potential passive income through a referral-based rewards program

Responsible Mining for a Sustainable Future

“We are thinking long term,” said a spokesperson. “The combination of automation, renewable energy and mobile control makes BTC Miner an important solution for a changing world.”

Ready to explore smarter mining?

Start your cloud mining journey:

https://btcminer.net

Contact: info@btcminer.net

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.