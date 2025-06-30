Pixalate Reveals Global Q1 2025 Ad SDK Market Share Rankings: IAB OMSDK (95%) Leads Among Google Play Store Apps, AppLovin (83%) No. 1 on Apple App Store Apps

London, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2025 Global Mobile App Ad SDK Market Share Rankings Reports for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Q1 2025 reports analyze the estimated market share of third-party ad software development kits (SDKs) used across apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .

Third-party SDKs are created by companies that are different from the app developer. App developers utilize third-party advertising SDKs to perform various advertising-related functions, including mediation, measurement, attribution, and more.

Top Android Ad SDKs Apps in the Google Play Store

Market share estimates are based on SDK presence. Pixalate identifies ad impressions on an app and attributes them to every SDK integrated into that app. Because many apps utilize multiple SDKs, this metric reflects an SDK’s footprint and potential access to impressions, not a direct confirmation of its participation in each ad sale.

Download the full report to explore the estimates based on the number of apps and impression volume.

Top Android Ad SDKs by Global Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (95% estimated ad market share)

Meta Audience Network (89%)

Unity Ads (86%)

AppLovin (85%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (83%)





Top Android Ad SDKs by North America Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (96%)

Meta Audience Network (92%)

AppLovin (89%)

Unity Ads (88%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (86%)





Top Android Ad SDKs by EMEA Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (95%)

Meta Audience (88%)

Unity Ads (86%)

AppLovin (86%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (82%)





Top Android Ad SDKs by APAC Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (93%)

Meta Audience Network (86%)

Unity Ads (83%)

Mintegral (78%)

AppLovin (77%)





Top Android Ad SDKs by LATAM Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (98%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (90%)

Meta Audience Network (88%)

Unity Ads (86%)

AppLovin (85%)





Top Android Ad SDKs on 'Video Gaming' Apps by Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (99%)

Unity Ads (99%)

AppLovin (98%)

Meta Audience Network (96%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (96%)





Download the full Android Ad SDK Market Share Rankings for the Google Play Store here .

Top iOS Ad SDKs Apps in the Apple App Store

Download the full report to explore the estimates based on the number of apps and impression volume.

Top iOS Ad SDKs by Global Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

AppLovin (83% estimated ad market share)

Amazon Ads (74%)

Meta Audience Network (64%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (62% )

ByteDance TikTok (60%)





Top iOS Ad SDKs by North America Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

AppLovin (84%)

Amazon Ads (80%)

Meta Audience Network (68%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (66%)

Appodeal (65%)





Top iOS Ad SDKs by EMEA Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

AppLovin (83%)

Amazon Ads (74%)

ByteDance (TikTok) (59%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (55%)

Meta Audience Network (54%)





Top iOS Ad SDKs by APAC Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

AppLovin (75%)

ByteDance TikTok (71%)

Meta Audience Network (67%)

Amazon Ads (56%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (52%)





Top iOS Ad SDKs by LATAM Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

AppLovin (79%)

Meta Audience Network (64%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (63%)

Amazon Ads (59%)

ByteDance TikTok (56%)





Top iOS Ad SDKs on 'Video Gaming' Apps by Estimated Market Share (March 2025):

AppLovin (99%)

Amazon Ads (85%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (82%)

Meta Audience Network (80%)

Appodeal (79%)





Download the complete iOS Ad SDK Market Share Rankings for the Apple App Store here .

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 3.8M mobile apps downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and 28 billion open programmatic advertising transactions during March 2025 (Q1 2025).

Download the reports for a complete analysis and review of SDKs:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Mobile App SDKs Market Share Rankings Report, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.