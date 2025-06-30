Issue of Equity

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

30 June 2025
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 30 June 2025 3,267,029 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 70.0p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 3,267,029 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 2 July 2025.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 304,751,613 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Recommended Reading

  • June 19, 2025 07:31 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 NOTICE TO DISREGARD 19 JUNE 2025 Please disregard the news release titled, “ Foresight Ventures VCT Plc, NAV announcement” published on the 17 June 2025...

    Read More
    Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
  • June 17, 2025 10:41 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Net Asset Value(s)

    FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLCLEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86NAV ANNOUNCEMENT17 JUNE 2025 Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 16 June 2025 was 92.7p per share.        ...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)