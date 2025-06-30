Lightchain AI Enters Final Bonus Round After Raising $21M Ahead of July 2025 Mainnet Launch



SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , the AI-native blockchain protocol enabling intelligent on-chain computation, has officially entered its Final Bonus Round after successfully raising over $21 million across 15 structured presale stages. This marks the last opportunity for early participants to access the platform before its mainnet launch in July 2025.

With a mission to enable autonomous intelligence on-chain, Lightchain AI is building decentralized infrastructure optimized for real-time artificial intelligence execution. By combining AI-specialized computation, scalable architecture, and a fair validator-driven consensus model, the platform offers developers, builders, and researchers a robust foundation for next-generation decentralized AI applications.

A Blockchain Purpose-Built for AI

At the heart of Lightchain AI is its Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM)—a next-gen execution environment tailored for AI logic, machine learning workflows, and intelligent agents. Paired with a novel Proof of Intelligence (PoI)consensus mechanism, the protocol incentivizes nodes to perform useful AI computation that strengthens the network while enabling practical, real-world use cases.

Lightchain AI’s infrastructure supports low-latency processing, seamless scalability through sharding, and transparent AI operations auditable via its Transparent AI Framework. From data analytics to autonomous decision-making, the network provides an end-to-end environment for deploying AI in a decentralized, accountable, and secure way.

Community-Led Ecosystem Development

A defining characteristic of Lightchain AI’s growth is its commitment to transparency and community-first token distribution. The initial 5% team token allocation has been fully reallocated to ecosystem growth, developer grants, validator support, and infrastructure funding. This move reinforces the project’s builder-centric approach and long-term decentralization goals.

In preparation for mainnet, Lightchain AI has launched a $150,000 grant program to support developers building tools, dApps, and infrastructure. The platform’s Developer Portal offers streamlined onboarding through accessible APIs, SDKs, and comprehensive documentation. Meanwhile, Lightchain’s public GitHub repositories are set to go live shortly, enabling open-source contributions and transparent development.

Final Bonus Round Now Live

With over $21 million already raised, Lightchain AI has now opened its Final Bonus Round—an exclusive phase for contributors who missed the initial presale stages. This round offers fixed pricing and access to unique ecosystem incentives designed to reward early community participation.

“We’re proud of the incredible support Lightchain AI has received from the community, investors, and developers,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “The Final Bonus Round is the last opportunity to join the network before we launch mainnet and begin onboarding intelligent dApps at scale.”

Key Milestones Ahead

As the Lightchain AI team approaches mainnet readiness, several milestones are planned for Q3 2025:

Mainnet Launch : Scheduled for July 2025

: Scheduled for GitHub Repository Launch : Imminent for open-source development

: Imminent for open-source development Validator Node Program : Actively onboarding global participants

: Actively onboarding global participants Developer Toolkits : Available now via the Developer Portal

: Available now via the Developer Portal Ecosystem Grants: Ongoing through the $150K grant pool



By fusing blockchain’s decentralization with AI’s computational power, Lightchain AI is pioneering an entirely new category of infrastructure—one where intelligence is not just on-chain, but autonomous, efficient, and equitable.

Learn More and Participate

Lightchain AI invites all builders, researchers, validators, and contributors to join the Final Bonus Round and become part of a decentralized intelligence revolution.

