Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,986 Ageas shares in the period from 23-06-2025 until 27-06-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
23-06-202514,410817,74756.7556.5056.95
24-06-20254,390250,42457.0456.9557.30
25-06-202514,392819,49056.9456.6057.25
26-06-202514,428821,82656.9656.8057.10
27-06-202511,366650,55657.2457.0057.40
Total58,9863,360,04356.9656.5057.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,551,775 shares for a total amount of EUR 179,417,048. This corresponds to 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

