Erdem Hospital Launches New Pre-Surgery Education Program for Bariatric Patients





Photo: Erdem Hospital via FL Communications

ISTANBUL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdem Hospital in Istanbul has announced the launch of a new pre-operative education program tailored specifically for bariatric patients. This initiative marks another step in the hospital’s ongoing commitment to compassionate, informed, and individualized care. By preparing patients more thoroughly emotionally, physically, and mentally before surgery, the program reinforces the hospital's philosophy that true healing begins long before the operation itself.

Amid rising interest in weight management drugs like Ozempic, with their promise of rapid results, a growing number of people are turning to a more enduring path: gastric sleeve surgery. While pharmacological options may appeal for their convenience, many healthcare professionals emphasize that true, sustainable transformation often requires medical intervention rooted in both science and empathy.

The Promise of Permanent Change

Gastric sleeve , or sleeve gastrectomy, does more than restrict portions; it fundamentally reshapes hunger-regulating hormones and supports lasting metabolic adjustment. For patients seeking genuine change, not just a temporary shift, this surgery offers a lifelong solution rather than a short-term treatment.

In Istanbul, a prominent hospital has quietly achieved consistent success: performing thousands of gastric sleeve procedures with strong outcomes and patient satisfaction. With nearly 37 years of healthcare experience, Erdem Hospital has built a formidable reputation in bariatric care.

Patient Stories That Speak Volumes

Statistics tell one part of the story but it’s the voices of patients that truly capture the transformation:

“I can't think of better care from the beginning to my discharge home… My only regret is not having my gastric sleeve surgery performed before. … Now I'm happy and have already lost 30 kg in four months.”

This testimonial underscores how life-changing the procedure can be, and that emotional reassurance is just as crucial as surgical skill.

Another article described the philosophy at Erdem Hospital, noting they treat patients “not as ‘cases’ or ‘surgeries,’ but as guests, companions, and… individuals navigating one of the most courageous decisions of their lives.” This ethos is woven into every interaction from multilingual coordinators helping arrange travel to personalized nutrition and mental wellness support.

A Caregiver-Driven Philosophy





Photo: Erdem Hospital

What sets this hospital apart is its caregiver model, a deeply human approach that sees each patient as a partner. The moment they arrive, every effort is made to provide comfort, clarity, and confidence.

Rather than delivering a pre-packaged service, the team offers guidance tailored to each individual's story: family inclusion, culturally sensitive care, and remote follow-ups to make sure no one is left to navigate recovery alone. After all, healing isn’t complete at discharge; it lasts a lifetime.

A New Chapter in Compassionate Healthcare

In Istanbul, Erdem Hospital is laying the foundation for a new medical facility that reflects both its long-standing values and a modern understanding of patient care. Designed to meet the needs of international patients, the hospital will combine nearly four decades of clinical experience with thoughtful architectural choices and personalized support systems. Rather than focusing on luxury or high patient turnover, this new center is being built around trust, clarity, and comfort offering a calm, reliable space for those seeking not just treatment, but genuine healing.

Hope Returned, One Life at a Time





Photo: Erdem Hospital

In a world where fast fixes dominate headlines, this Istanbul hospital’s success reminds us of a simple truth: lasting impact requires deep care. Through thousands of gastric sleeve surgeries, they haven’t just impacted waistlines, they've restored ambition, renewed mobility, and reignited hope.

For patients wary of temporary solutions, this proves a powerful alternative: surgery rooted not in transaction, but in human trust and support.

Why This Matters Now

With obesity-related health issues soaring worldwide, they're not the whole answer. Sales of weight-loss drugs may surge, but they come with questions about sustainability and side effects.

Here, the combination of proven surgical technique and a compassionate care framework offers a comprehensive pathway to health. It’s a reminder that behind every life-changing procedure is a story of vulnerability and a team dedicated to guiding healing.

Compassion + Expertise = Confidence to Heal

For anyone weighing their options be it medication or surgery what truly matters isn’t just efficacy, but the ecosystem of care around them. This Istanbul hospital is a testament to that model: extensive expertise supported by a caregiver philosophy that values human connection as much as clinical outcome.

In giving thousands of patients not just weight loss, but confidence and renewed purpose, they aren’t just performing surgeries, they’re seeding hope, one life at a time.

About Erdem Hospital





Photo: Erdem Hospital

Established in Istanbul in 1988, Erdem Hospital is one of Türkiye’s leading private healthcare networks, with three facilities specializing in bariatric surgery, organ transplantation, advanced diagnostics, and robotic systems.

More information: https://erdemhospital.com

Media Contact:

FL PR and Communications

Mail: info@erdemhospital.com

Web: https://erdemhospital.com/

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c513658-5f08-4625-8399-749fb6e44859

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/488c58ff-8c0a-4693-8bf4-1a30ad29df13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51cb2243-c70f-4360-a51a-9ecf972fec98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c3cd4a3-bc41-4b3f-b585-c5dac4ba19bf