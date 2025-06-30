Zweig Group announces 2025 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala in San Antonio

Fayetteville, AR, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, is thrilled to announce the 2025 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala, taking place September 9-11 at the Grand Hyatt River Walk in San Antonio, Texas. The conference is the largest in-person gathering of leaders and award-winning firms in the AEC industry, and this year’s event is set to be the biggest and boldest yet.

With the 2025 theme, “The Speed of Business,” this year’s ElevateAEC Conference focuses on accelerating growth, embracing innovation, and leading with purpose in a rapidly evolving industry. From faster project delivery and expanding firms to transformative technologies like AI, today’s AEC leaders are navigating at high velocity – and ElevateAEC is designed to help them lead the way.

“Our industry is moving faster than ever,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “ElevateAEC 2025 is about embracing that momentum. This event brings together the best minds and boldest leaders in AEC to recharge, connect, learn, and celebrate the people and firms who are setting the pace.”

The conference features keynotes, focus sessions, panel discussions, and a black-tie awards gala celebrating all of Zweig Group’s 2025 award winners, including Best Firms To Work For, Hot Firms, Marketing Excellence, Jerry Allen Courage in Leadership, Rising Stars, and the AEC Innovator Award presented in partnership with KP Reddy. This year’s speaker lineup includes leaders from VHB, sa.global, Stambaugh Ness, HED Design, and the American Institute of Architects, among others. Explore the full agenda and speaker list here.

ElevateAEC is designed for firm leaders at all stages of their journey – from fast-growing startups to legacy firms focused on sustained excellence. With its unique blend of inspiration and actionable insight, the event offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain fresh perspective, build strategic connections, and celebrate what’s possible.

Join us a day early for the M&A Next Symposium, September 8-9 at the same venue. Co-hosted by Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group, this highly interactive event offers deep learning, roundtable discussions, and thought leadership from top M&A minds in the AEC industry. Gain practical insight into today’s market dynamics and discover the next practices shaping M&A as a growth strategy. Learn more here!

Register now to secure your place at the 2025 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala and take your firm to new heights.

Thank you to our 2025 sponsors: BQE, sa.global, KP Reddy Co, RBC Wealth Management, Stonebridge Financial Group, and Unanet.

