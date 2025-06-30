Kaltura Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Enterprise Video Platform 2025 Vendor Assessment

New York, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Cloud, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide AI-Enabled Enterprise Video Platform 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52036124, June 2025). This is the first IDC MarketScape assessment to focus specifically on AI-powered video platforms, evaluated vendors on their strategies and capabilities for delivering intelligent video solutions to support modern enterprise needs.





Enterprise video platforms are mission-critical for modern organizations, with AI transforming how companies communicate, engage, and innovate. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud empowers businesses across sectors—Enterprise, Technology, Higher Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, and Media & Entertainment—to deliver real-time, live, and on-demand video for use cases ranging from internal communications and employee learning to marketing, customer engagement, and virtual events.





“As one of the first global assessment reports that has been issued that focuses on AI and video platforms for enterprise, we are thrilled to have been positioned as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, President, Chairman and CEO of Kaltura. “We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to equipping organizations with intelligent video tools that not only scale but also adapt to their evolving needs. We look at AI as value activation. It helps our customers transform generic content into hyper-personalized experiences at scale, driving greater impact and ROI. We are thrilled to be leading our customers through this transformative revolution.”





Kaltura's full-spectrum platform, built for both internal and external use cases, stands out for its modular, API-first architecture, self-service capabilities, and support for content reuse.

Unified platform for internal and external communications: Kaltura’s enterprise-grade solutions power everything from interactive webinars to large-scale virtual town halls and virtual events, enabling organizations to connect with both employees and customers at scale.

Strategic investments in agentic AI: Kaltura’s intelligent agents streamline production, moderation, accessibility, and personalization, helping admins automate repetitive tasks, improve workflows for content creators, and deliver end users tailored content that boosts engagement.

Open, flexible and collaborative: Kaltura is built on an API-first architecture, giving organizations the flexibility to seamlessly integrate, extend, and customize video workflows across their existing tech stack.

Advanced engagement and performance analytics: Real time sentiment analysis and stream health tracking provides producers the ability to deliver high quality broadcasts. Detailed granular and aggregate reports on engagement and content performance helps teams optimize experiences and improve ROI.

Enrichment and repurposing: Content creators can enhance accessibility and compliance with automated captions, summaries, chapters, translations, and video quizzes—while easily repurposing long-form content into snackable clips that boost engagement, saving time and reducing costs.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com



About IDC Marketscape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors



