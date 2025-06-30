Umicore upgrades guidance

Following a strong start in Q1 2025, performance continued to be very solid throughout the first half of the year. In this context and based on the information available to date, Umicore expects H1 Group adjusted EBITDA to come in somewhat above €420 million.

This primarily reflects:

Stronger-than-anticipated performance of the Catalysis Business Group.

A supportive metal price environment, particularly for minor and specialty metals, along with a favorable trading environment in the Recycling Business Group.

Strong contributions from efficiency improvements across the Group.





Based on performance to date, assuming current metal prices, and barring major new upheavals in a context of persistent geopolitical tensions, Umicore confirms that it expects the Group’s adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 to be in the range of €790 million to €840 million, this compares with the previous expectations of €720 to €780 million.

On 1 August 2025 at 07.30 AM CEST Umicore will publish its Half Year Results 2025. An earnings call will be held the same day at 9.30 AM CEST, during which Bart Sap (CEO) and Wannes Peferoen (CFO) will comment on the results. The practical details will be made available shortly on the Umicore website – section Investor Relations.

For more information

Investor Relations Media Relations Caroline Kerremans

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 72 21

+32 2 227 70 68 Marjolein Scheers

Caroline Jacobs +32 2 227 71 47

+32 2 227 71 29

Please visit Umicore Group’s website, newsroom and Investor Relations pages.

For images visit our media gallery and video center.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Umicore’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or contingencies materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated or projected.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements inherently include known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Umicore. As a result, neither Umicore nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the accuracy of these forward-looking statements. Umicore does not commit to review any of its forward-looking statements on new information or developments unless applicable by law.

About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore’s four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,500 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.5 billion (turnover of € 14.9 billion) in 2024.