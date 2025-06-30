XRP News: Convert XRP To Fiat and Instantly Send To Any Bank Account In The World With Remittix

New York, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh XRP news shows the token now has a 95% chance of ETF approval in 2025, up from 75% just weeks ago. Bloomberg analysts say recent talks with the SEC have been “very positive,” which marks a big shift in how digital assets are viewed.





But while XRP waits, Remittix is already delivering. This rising PayFi project lets users convert XRP and other cryptos to fiat and send them instantly to any bank account worldwide. Its presale has raised over $15.8M, and with nearly 20,000 investors on board, many see it as XRP’s natural next step.

This might just be the project that picks up where XRP left off and runs with it.

Remittix Makes Crypto Payments as Easy as Sending a Text

Sending money with crypto shouldn’t feel like rocket science, and with Remittix, it doesn’t. This platform lets you convert XRP (and other crypto) to fiat and send it straight to any bank account in the world, fast. No banks. No waiting days. No mystery fees.

Everything’s instant, transparent, and works like it should. Remittix cuts out the middlemen, keeps costs super low, and even helps people in places where traditional banking is a mess. Whether you're paying someone abroad, sending money home, or running a remote team, it just works.

Source: Remittix

It even supports stablecoins to dodge the usual crypto swings, and every transaction is recorded on the blockchain, so nothing gets lost or reversed. In short, Remittix makes sending money feel as easy as texting your friends, just way more useful.

And yeah, it’s about time someone got this right.

Over $15.8M Raised: Why Investors Are Calling It “XRP 2.0”

While XRP news about a possible ETF has sparked fresh interest in Ripple, some investors are already looking ahead, and they’re calling Remittix the real evolution.

The numbers don’t lie: Remittix has raised over $15.8 million in its presale and sold more than 546 million $RTX tokens. The price has already climbed from $0.0734 to $0.0781, with each round moving it higher. People who got in early? They’re already seeing green.

Source: Remittix

But this isn’t just about price. Investors are backing Remittix because it actually solves a problem, making international payments faster, cheaper, and way more accessible. No hype. No gimmicks. Just a project built on real-world utility.

With nearly 20,000 investors on board, the momentum is clear. And with Remittix picking up where XRP started, but with fewer roadblocks, it’s easy to see why people are calling it “XRP 2.0.”

Real Use Case, Real Tech: How Remittix Is Built for Mass Adoption

Remittix is built to solve a real problem. The platform makes it easy to convert crypto into local fiat and send it straight to bank accounts, especially in regions where access to traditional banking is limited.

Is Remittix the Next XRP?! New 10X Potential Crypto?!

The $RTX token isn’t just for trading, either. It powers the ecosystem by unlocking fee discounts, giving users priority access, and soon, governance rights.

It’s designed for everyday use, not speculation. That’s why more people are paying attention, because Remittix is made to last, not just moon.

Conclusion

With XRP ETF approval looking more likely than ever, crypto payments are entering a new era. But while XRP waits, Remittix is already delivering. Fast transfers, real utility, and over $15.8M raised, it’s clear investors see the future here. Don’t miss your chance to get in early.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.