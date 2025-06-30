Zyter|TruCare 25.1 Adds Agentic AI, Mobile Flexibility, and Built-In Regulatory Support for Health Plans and Managed Care Organizations

Rockville, Maryland, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a provider of the most widely used population health management technology and services for health plans and managed care organizations, today announced the latest release of its TruCare Population Health Platform, TruCare 25.1. The new version introduces embedded artificial intelligence, offline mobile capabilities, and structured compliance tools to help reduce administrative burden, improve care team productivity, and support regulatory alignment.

AI-Powered Intake and Routing

TruCare 25.1 integrates artificial intelligence directly into the prior authorization intake process. Combined with optical character recognition (OCR) and automated routing, the platform minimizes manual steps in intake and triage workflows, which reduces administrative overhead, improves staff efficiency, and lowers operational costs for health plans managing complex authorization volumes.

Platform Enhancements in TruCare 25.1

In addition to agentic AI enhancements, the latest release further streamlines workflows, enhances user experience, extends care management capabilities, and enables compliance with upcoming government regulations. Key enhancements include:

Care Management and Clinical Tools

Split-screen assessments for simultaneous documentation and clinical data access

Personalized medication lists tied directly to care plans

Care plan reassignment to maintain continuity without duplicating clinical data

Offline functionality in TruCare Mobile for field-based coordination without connectivity issues

Compliance and Configuration

Structured ODAG and CDAG fields to support audit-ready appeal documentation

FHIR-based APIs for electronic prior authorization, aligned with CMS-0057

SQL Server 2022 support with configurable retention settings for better data governance

Latest MCG and InterQual clinical content for compliant decision support

User Experience and Performance

Enhanced UI and navigation, including improved filters and search tools

Faster load times and performance optimization

Reduced training effort through more intuitive workflows and streamlined configuration





These enhancements work together to reduce administrative overhead, increase accuracy, and support faster, more coordinated care, across both office-based and mobile teams serving complex populations.

"Along with the many value-driving enhancements in our new release, we’re thrilled to add agentic AI to further reduce manual effort and cost,” said Frank LaSota, Chief Technology Officer at Zyter|TruCare. “AI only delivers value when it’s embedded directly into the processes that drive daily work. Our vision is to embed many more AI agents in our platform, which will be orchestrated not only to eliminate unnecessary steps but to create new possibilities for rewiring care management processes. It’s all about one goal: simplify operations and amplify outcomes."

To learn more about the TruCare 25.1 release and how it supports care management and operational goals, visit https://www.zyter.com/learning/releases/25-1-release/

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare’s comprehensive population health management solutions incorporate innovative technology and services to support fully integrated care, case, and utilization management for health plans and other managed care organizations. Our uniquely configurable platform and rules engine enable segment and member-specific care coordination, helping to increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive better performance of value-based care models. Our solutions also optimize data value and administrative efficiency, through the innovative use of AI/ML technologies for predictive analytics, proactive care planning and task automation.

Zyter|TruCare solutions support 45 health plans representing over 44 million covered lives. Our solutions are NCQA pre-certified, HITRUST certified, and SOC-2 compliant.



