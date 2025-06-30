New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical technology sector is witnessing a phase of explosive growth. Recently, the flagship global digital healthcare project Agooran (AOO) officially launched on Plouton Exchange. After its launch, the market performance has been exceptionally strong, with a price increase of over 15 times in a short period and trading volume hitting new highs within 24 hours, making it one of the standout emerging technology asset projects of the year. This event signifies that the assetization of global medical data is entering the mainstream and accelerating its implementation supported by blockchain infrastructure.







Agooran is one of the few medical technology digital platform projects that achieves a triad of "technological closure + compliance model + commercial landing." The project aims to promote the assetization of global life data, deployment of AI intelligent diagnostic models, health behavior incentives, and integration of intelligent insurance payment systems. Its core architecture is the self-developed ALS (Agooran Life-System) intelligent life framework, which supports the entire process of assetization logic, from individual health data rights confirmation and cross-institutional research collaboration to intelligent insurance repricing.







Plouton Exchange, where Agooran has launched, is a globally compliant digital asset trading platform registered in the U.S. and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. It has obtained the U.S. MSB financial services license and completed compliance registrations in Singapore, Lithuania, the UAE, and other regions. Plouton Exchange has long been characterized by its core strengths in "global compliance + technological security," providing institutional-grade custody systems, KYC/AML identification systems, fiat deposit services, and high-performance matching engines, making it one of the most trusted primary trading platforms for international capital.







The project's performance has garnered widespread market attention, with several leading research institutions issuing positive signals. A well-known investment bank noted in an internal briefing: "Agooran's ALS architecture is currently the most logically sound and data-secure medical technology system, particularly suited to address structural challenges such as the fragmentation of traditional healthcare, data non-circulation, and scarcity of research samples."



According to publicly available market data, the global healthcare industry has surpassed a total scale of one trillion dollars, with sectors related to data governance, cross-border research collaboration, and medical AI decision support systems becoming core growth points in emerging markets. Currently, healthcare data assets have not been fully confirmed and circulated, with over 80% of data remaining "dormant," which presents a key entry point for Agooran (AOO) to provide infrastructure support.







Agooran has attracted attention from several international capital sources, including notable investment institutions in the U.S. and Europe that are involved in the intersection of medical technology and Web3. The project team consists of former executives from top global medical schools, members of European AI laboratories, and EU medical data compliance advisors, possessing global governance capabilities and cross-policy implementation skills.







After launching on Plouton Exchange, Agooran (AOO) quickly garnered significant attention from numerous users and institutions, with its token's circulating market value rapidly increasing and broad participation enhancing community and social media engagement. The market generally anticipates that Agooran's medium- to long-term potential is still severely underestimated, and as the ecosystem gradually takes shape and nodes are deployed, its token value has substantial room for further growth.







As a bridge connecting traditional healthcare systems with new digital asset models, Agooran represents not just technological innovation, but a fundamental reconstruction of global public health governance logic. Plouton Exchange, with its robust compliance support system and global infrastructure, provides a solid guarantee for the successful implementation of this transformative project.







