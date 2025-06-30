Brunswick Corporation Named One of Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing for 2025

METTAWA, Ill. , June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing 2025, a recognition that highlights organizations across the country excelling in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and overall employee experience.

The list, compiled by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, is based on an extensive analysis of more than 400,000 confidential employee surveys, 4.9 million company reviews, and over 120 key performance indicators (KPIs) from third-party data provider Aniline.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication and passion of our global team. We are committed to fostering a culture that empowers our employees, supports innovation, and drives our industry forward.”

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with several national awards, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence in both employee and customer experiences. To learn more about Brunswick’s workplace culture and career opportunities, visit brunswick.com/our-company. To view the full 2025 list of Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-manufacturing-2025.

