Neo Pepe Announces Full Decentralization of Treasury via Community Governance DAO





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Pepe, a meme coin distinguished by its robust decentralized governance structure, officially announces the complete decentralization of its treasury management. With this implementation, all critical financial decisions, including token burns, liquidity additions, and treasury fund allocations, will be exclusively executed through transparent, community-driven governance processes.

Community Empowerment Through On-Chain Governance

Neo Pepe’s governance model utilizes the NEOPGovernor smart contract, which allows community members holding at least 1 million $NEOP tokens to submit proposals. Following proposal submission, a mandatory one-day voting delay occurs, enabling thorough community review. Token holders then have a seven-day period to vote, requiring a minimum participation of 5% of the total token supply to reach quorum.

Enhanced Security via Timelock Execution

A defining feature of Neo Pepe’s governance model is its implementation of a Timelock contract, which introduces a delay between the approval of proposals and their execution. This approach ensures transparency, mitigates risks associated with rushed decision-making, and provides community members ample time to respond or challenge any governance outcomes.

Immutable Smart Contract Architecture

Neo Pepe’s underlying technology employs immutable smart contracts, leveraging OpenZeppelin’s ERC20Votes standard, ensuring secure, gasless voting and off-chain signature capabilities. Once deployed, these contracts are permanently non-upgradable, further reinforcing Neo Pepe’s commitment to a genuinely decentralized and trustless ecosystem.

Transparent, Community-Driven Treasury Operations

Under this fully decentralized governance system, the Neo Pepe treasury is securely held and managed entirely through community consensus. Every financial transaction, liquidity measure, and strategic allocation must first receive approval through clearly defined governance procedures, reflecting Neo Pepe’s foundational principle of decentralization and collective ownership.

For detailed participation guidelines, visit the official DAO dashboard at neopepeai.com/dao , or join the conversation directly through community channels on Telegram and Twitter/X.

Get Started with $NEOP

Contact:

Logan Roy

team@neopepe.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Neo Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7622aff-b7f3-46cf-a563-79902ffad23c