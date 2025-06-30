Marian Van Hoek becomes Managing Director of BASF Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The French version of this press release is available here.

BASF Canada has appointed Marian Van Hoek as Managing Director, effective July 1, 2025. In this role, Van Hoek will lead BASF Canada, a subsidiary of BASF SE, one of the leading chemical companies worldwide.

Since joining BASF Canada in 2015, Van Hoek has held several key positions, including Legal Counsel and Senior Counsel. Most recently, she served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer and was a member of the Canadian Leadership Team and the Canadian Executive Committee.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at BASF Canada,” said Marian Van Hoek, BASF Canada Managing Director. “I look forward to building on our established success in the Canadian market, and together, with the BASF Canada team by my side, enhancing our performance and delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that benefit both our customers and communities."

Van Hoek holds a Juris Doctor degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science from Western University.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation in North America. BASF has approximately over 1,100 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.6 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF Canada’s operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

