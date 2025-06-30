Ipsos Strengthens Its Board of Directors

Paris, June 30, 2025 – Ipsos announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Ms. Armelle Carminati-Rabasse, Mr. Lionel Chaine, and Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc.

The appointments of Mr. Chaine, as the permanent representative of Bpifrance Investissement, and Ms. Carminati-Rabasse follow the votes held at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2025.

The Board of Directors, meeting on June 20, 2025, decided to co-opt Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc to replace Ms. Florence Parly, who stepped down following her recent appointment as Chair of the Board of Air France-KLM.

The Ipsos Board of Directors now comprises 14 members (7 women and 7 men), 67% of whom are independent directors.

Didier Truchot, Chair of the Board, commented: “I am delighted to welcome these three new directors, whose skills and experience will further enhance the expertise of our Board. I would like to thank Armelle Carminati-Rabasse, Lionel Chaine, and Anne-Marie Couderc for accepting to join us. I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to their predecessors, Ms. Anne Marion-Bouchacourt and Ms. Florence Parly, for their commitment and the valuable contributions they have made to Ipsos in recent years.”

About the New Directors

Armelle Carminati-Rabasse , an engineer by training, has held senior executive roles in several international groups (Accenture, Unibail-Rodamco), where she led major transformations both in business operations and in information systems and human resources. She currently chairs the investment firm Axites-Invest. She was actively involved in the French business association MEDEF for 15 years, where she founded and chaired the “Inclusive Business” commission.

, an engineer by training, has held senior executive roles in several international groups (Accenture, Unibail-Rodamco), where she led major transformations both in business operations and in information systems and human resources. She currently chairs the investment firm Axites-Invest. She was actively involved in the French business association MEDEF for 15 years, where she founded and chaired the “Inclusive Business” commission. Lionel Chaine is Chief Information Officer of Bpifrance. An engineering graduate, he has strong experience in digital strategy, IT management, and the execution of large-scale transformation programs. Before joining Bpifrance, he held executive roles in major groups, including La Poste.

is Chief Information Officer of Bpifrance. An engineering graduate, he has strong experience in digital strategy, IT management, and the execution of large-scale transformation programs. Before joining Bpifrance, he held executive roles in major groups, including La Poste. Anne-Marie Couderc is a lawyer and former Minister of Employment. She was a senior executive at the Hachette Group and later chaired Presstalis from 2010 to 2017. Until last month, she served as Chair of Air France-KLM. She is also a member of France’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) and of the High Committee on Corporate Governance (HCGE).





ABOUT IPSOS



Ipsos is one of the world’s leading market research and opinion polling companies, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.



Our researchers, analysts, and scientists are passionately curious, with multi-specialist expertise that enables us to deliver deep insights into the actions, opinions, and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, and employees. Our 75 solutions draw on primary data from surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.



Our tagline “Game Changers” reflects our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate a rapidly changing world with confidence.



Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for deferred settlement (SRD).



ISIN code: FR0000073298 | Reuters: ISOS.PA | Bloomberg: IPS:FP



www.ipsos.com



35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 – France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

