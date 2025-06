Novonesis has now completed the announced share buyback program of B shares worth up to EUR 100 million (DKK 746 million) in total during 2025. As of June 27th, 2025, Novonesis has purchased an accumulated 1,729,099 shares with a transaction value of DKK 745,2 million under the share buyback program announced by Novonesis in Company announcement No. 3, 2025 and initiated on March 5, 2025.

