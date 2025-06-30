Lakeland Fire + Safety Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index effective after the U.S. market close on June 27, 2025, as part of FTSE Russell’s annual reconstitution.

“Our inclusion in the Russell Indexes is an important milestone and builds upon our recently reported sales revenue growth of 29%, led by a 100% increase in Fire Services revenue and ongoing momentum from our recent acquisitions,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. “We have made considerable progress in the last twelve months with our four completed acquisitions and continue to pursue M&A opportunities, particularly within the fire suit rental, decontamination, and services business, to further consolidate the fragmented fire market. We believe that with these added product line extensions, innovative new products, and expanded global markets, channels, and customer base, we are well-positioned to grow our global head-to-toe fire portfolio and continue to see strong momentum in the fiscal second half of FY2026 and over the coming years.”

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily based on objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

