Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) Shares Tumble Following Second Morpheus Report – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) is under mounting pressure as its stock continues to slide, driven by a series of damning reports from Morpheus Research—a newly formed investigative group led by analysts who previously worked at the renowned Hindenburg Research. Despite Abacus’s public denials and the announcement of a $20 million share repurchase program, investor confidence remains shaken, with shares now down more than 36% over the past month.

Prominent law firm Hagens Berman has launched its own investigation into the claims raised by Morpheus Research. The firm is encouraging damaged Abacus shareholders to report their financial losses now. The firm is also seeking information from individuals who may possess relevant knowledge to aid in their probe.

Morpheus Research: Hindenburg’s Legacy Continues:

Morpheus Research emerged in early 2025, quickly gaining credibility due to its team’s roots in Hindenburg Research—the short-selling firm known for uncovering major corporate scandals. Hindenburg’s track record includes exposing alleged fraud or misconduct at high-profile companies such as Nikola Corporation, Clover Health, and Lordstown Motors, often resulting in regulatory investigations, executive resignations, and billions in lost market value for the targeted firms.

Escalating Allegations Against Abacus

The scrutiny on Abacus began on June 4, 2025, when Morpheus published its first report, accusing the company of manipulating its life settlements portfolio through aggressive mark-to-model accounting and questionable life expectancy estimates provided by Lapetus Solutions. Morpheus claimed these practices resulted in inflated asset values and “fake revenue,” allegations that triggered a sharp 20% single-day drop in Abacus’s share price.

Abacus responded by retaining independent actuarial firm Lewis & Ellis to review its balance sheet and attempted to reassure investors of its compliance with accounting standards. However, Morpheus’s follow-up report on June 12 intensified the controversy, alleging that Abacus’s rebuttal was inconsistent with its own SEC filings and introducing new claims of undisclosed related-party transactions and “Carlisle Round-Tripping Policies” involving company insiders. Morpheus also questioned the independence of Lewis & Ellis, citing their prior involvement in other disputed valuations.

Stock Slide Continues Despite Company Initiatives

In an effort to restore confidence, Abacus’s board authorized a $20 million share repurchase program to be executed over the next 18 months, intending to signal management’s belief in the company’s long-term value. Despite these measures and repeated denials of wrongdoing, the company’s stock has continued to trade near its 52-week low, falling more than 36% over the past month.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Hagens Berman is actively investigating whether Abacus Global Management misled investors regarding the valuation of its assets and the independence of the third-party actuarial firm Lewis & Ellis, which purportedly vetted those valuations.

Reed Kathrein, partner at Hagens Berman leading the investigation, stated, “We are committed to thoroughly examining the allegations against Abacus and holding accountable those who may have misrepresented the company’s financial health. Investors deserve transparency and the truth.”

Investors affected by the decline in Abacus’s stock price are urged to submit their losses now so that the firm may assess their rights and potential claims. The firm has a strong history of securing substantial recoveries in complex securities fraud cases and is prepared to pursue all available legal remedies on behalf of harmed shareholders.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Abacus Global Management should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ABL@hbsslaw.com.

