Court Reserves Judgement on both Judicial Review Petition and Injunction Application Relating to Mount Polley Tailings Storage Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (TSX:III) (the “Company” or “Imperial”) announces that, further to the Company’s news release dated May 9, 2025, following a four-day hearing, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has reserved judgment on the judicial review petition and injunction application filed by the Xatśūll First Nation (“Xatśūll”) that challenged two provincial decisions authorizing a four-metre raise of the tailings storage facility embankment at the Mount Polley mine (the “TSF Raise”) until the Court issues its reasons for decision, expected on August 6, 2025.

MPMC is permitted to continue construction of the four-metre raise as planned and operations at the mine continue in accordance with the permits granted by the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals and the Environmental Assessment Office. In the interim, MPMC has provided a voluntary undertaking to refrain from depositing tailings that rely on the TSF Raise until August 7, 2025 to allow the Court time to consider the matter.

The petition and injunction were heard together on June 24-27, 2025. At the hearing, counsel for Mount Polley Mining Corporation (“MPMC”), Imperial’s wholly owned subsidiary, and counsel for the Province of British Columbia argued the decisions are valid and were issued through the proper process with adequate consultation.

Imperial and MPMC are committed to transparent engagement with Indigenous communities and environmental responsibility. Maintaining a meaningful relationship with Xatśūll and Williams Lake First Nation is important to the Company, including supporting sustainable development through meaningful dialogue.

“We appreciate the Court taking its time to carefully consider this matter and await its decision on the interlocutory injunction application and petition. We are committed to working collaboratively with Xatśūll and other Indigenous communities to address their concerns,” stated Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial. “Our goal is to ensure that all operations at Mount Polley mine are conducted in an environmentally responsible manner that respects the rights of Indigenous peoples.”

Imperial and MPMC will continue to work with provincial regulators and Indigenous communities to ensure future actions align with regulatory requirements and community expectations.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

