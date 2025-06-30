ALR Miner launches zero-cost AI cloud mining platform, ushering in a new era of compliant green returns

London, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rapidly changing regulatory environment, ALR MINER positions itself as the preferred solution for cryptocurrency novices and passive investors. Built on an AI-optimized cloud infrastructure and compliant with ESG regulations, the platform enables anyone to start earning cryptocurrency using only a mobile device and without any upfront costs.

Explore Cloud Mining: https://alrminer.com/

What is different about ALR MINER cloud mining?

ALR MINER offers a range of unique features designed to eliminate the complexity of traditional mining while maximizing profitability:

- Cloud-based mining rental service,

Users can remotely access ecologically certified mining computing power without purchasing or managing hardware. ALR MINER operates efficient and mining centers in the UK, US, and EU.

- Newbie-friendly mining setup

Activate your mining contract in minutes using just your computer or mobile phone. No technical skills or wallet configuration required.

- Daily mining, BTC, ETH, DOGE and XRP

Enjoy seamless mining 24/7 with no system downtime. All infrastructure is monitored by professionals to ensure uninterrupted earnings.

- Instant withdrawals, no lock-in

Unlike traditional mining setups, ALR MINER allows users to withdraw earnings at any time - and there are zero withdrawal fees.

- Free start for new users

First-time users will receive a welcome bonus of $12, enough to activate their first mining contract and start earning daily rewards immediately.

- Sustainable blockchain mining

With ESG compliance at its core, ALR MINER incorporates green energy and reforestation initiatives as part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability.

ALR MINER Crypto Mining Performance (June 2025):

5-Day BTC Mining Contract: +6.15% ROI

15-Day DOGE Mining Contract: +20.7% ROI

30-Day XRP Mining Contract: +55.6% ROI

These returns, combined with minimal barriers to entry, have attracted a large number of retail investors to participate, especially young investors who are exploring cryptocurrency income for the first time.

How to Get Started on the Most Trusted Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

Register here via PC or mobile device Get your free $12 welcome bonus Use your bonus to activate your first free cloud computing power See a breakdown of your expected earnings and monitor your rewards with real-time analytics tools Access your free withdrawals at any time

“We built alr miner so that anyone, anywhere can profit from cryptocurrencies without having to understand blockchain or manage hardware,” said alr miner CEO.

About ALR MINER

Founded in 2018, alr miner is a new generation digital asset mining platform that enables global users to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin and 7 other mainstream cryptocurrencies through AI-optimized cloud infrastructure. alr miner focuses on security, sustainability and accessibility, providing a legal, compliant and high-yield alternative to traditional cryptocurrency investments.

Start a smarter mining journey - visit https://alrminer.com to claim your $12 bonus.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.