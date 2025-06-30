Choice Renovations Canada Signs with Multi-Billion Dollar Developer to Reshape Toronto’s Rental Housing Market

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Renovations Canada, a leading provider of multifamily renovation and unit turn solutions, today announced a major strategic partnership with a multi-billion dollar developer widely recognized as one of Toronto’s most influential forces in purpose-built rental housing.

This landmark collaboration positions Choice Renovations Canada at the forefront of a growing movement to modernize the city’s aging rental stock, meeting surging tenant demand and investor appetite for high-performing rental assets. Together, the two companies aim to transform how large-scale rental properties are renovated, delivering turnkey upgrades with speed, consistency, and design excellence across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“We’re entering a new era in multifamily real estate,” said Josh Wilson, CEO of Choice Renovations Canada. “Institutional players want more than just construction, they want strategic execution, predictable returns, and elevated tenant experiences. That’s exactly what we deliver.”

Meeting Demand in a Constrained Housing Environment

With Toronto facing an unprecedented housing crunch and record-high immigration fueling demand for rental units, property owners and investors are under pressure to modernize their portfolios at scale. The partnership will enable faster unit turnovers, higher ROI per suite, and improved tenant retention, all without compromising quality or timelines.

“This is a strategic leap not just for us, but for the future of Canadian rental housing,” said Jordan Alexander King, President and Co-Founder. “It signals to the market that institutional asset managers can now expect the same level of sophistication from their renovation partners as they do from their developers and operators.”

Built for Institutions, Trusted by the Public Market

Choice Renovations Canada currently services a growing roster of institutional clients, including REITs, publicly traded real estate firms, hedge funds, and pension-backed developers. Their proprietary systems are designed for scalability, balancing fast execution with cost-efficiency, tenant satisfaction, and long-term asset value.

Founded by Josh Wilson, Jordan King, and Evan Ungar, the company has built a reputation for operational excellence in one of the country’s most complex urban markets.

“We’re bringing operational precision to an industry that’s long lacked it,” said Evan Ungar, Founding Partner. “Our goal is simple: make it frictionless for institutions to reinvest in their assets — suite by suite, building by building, portfolio by portfolio.”

A Partnership Positioned for Scale

The unnamed developer among the largest in the country shares Choice Renovations Canada’s focus on sustainability, livability, and long-term value creation. By combining high-level capital strategy with fast, reliable execution on the ground, the partnership is set to raise the bar for multifamily renovations in Canada’s largest housing market.

About Choice Renovations Canada

Choice Renovations Canada is a national leader in multifamily rental renovations, specializing in suite overhauls, common area transformations, and institutional-scale unit turns. With a client base that spans REITs, hedge funds, and publicly listed real estate companies, Choice Renovations Canada is setting new standards for speed, quality, and predictability in one of North America’s most dynamic real estate sectors.

