Tevogen CEO Contributes to Build-Out and First-Year Operations of New Headquarters

Contribution highlights leadership’s understanding of the importance AI will play in drug discovery

WARREN, N.J., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., has personally contributed $500,000 towards the build-out and first-year operating costs of Tevogen’s new corporate headquarters in Warren, New Jersey.

“This contribution is about belief in Tevogen’s mission, in the remarkable people who bring that mission to life, and in the future we are building together,” said Dr. Saadi. “Our purpose is more than a business plan; it is a shared promise to patients, to one another, and to the society we serve. I am grateful for how far we have come and confident in the road ahead.”

As previously announced, the new facility more than doubles Tevogen’s previous footprint and centralizes cross-functional teams, including research, regulatory affairs, and the expanding Tevogen.AI initiative, under one roof. Dedicated collaboration spaces will support data scientists and engineers as they unlock the full potential of Tevogen’s proprietary PredicTcell™ and AdapTcell™ AI platforms.

“This personal investment by our CEO underscores the conviction of Tevogen’s leadership in our long-term vision of accessible, affordable cell therapies,” added Kirti Desai, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect it to enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining our commitment to capital discipline.”



