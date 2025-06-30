Four States Join National Early Childhood and Business Advisory Council to Address Child Care Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national Early Childhood and Business Advisory Council (ECBAC) proudly announces the inclusion of Georgia, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and South Carolina as the newest members of its third cohort. This expansion underscores a growing national commitment to tackle the pressing challenges of child care accessibility and affordability.

The ECBAC is a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and the Bipartisan Policy Center. Its mission is to bridge the gap between the business sector and early childhood education to foster high-quality, affordable child care solutions nationwide.

"Child care is a family issue, a workforce issue, and an economic issue,” said Linda Smith, director of policy at the Buffett Institute. “Addressing the child care crisis requires an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach.”

State-Specific Challenges and Leadership:

Georgia faces significant child care accessibility issues. The state's team is led by Mindy Binderman, executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students; Tim Cairl, senior director of talent development at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce; Hanah Goldberg, director of research and policy at the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students; Tiffany Holmes, deputy director of the Georgia Chamber Foundation; and Savannah Taylor, director of research at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.



Nebraska has identified a gap of nearly 18,000 child care spaces for children under five, with 10 counties lacking any child care options. The state's team includes Elizabeth Everett and Mike Feeken from First Five Nebraska; Todd Bingham from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and Linda Smith from the Buffett Institute.



New Hampshire has a shortfall of over 13,000 child care spaces for children under five. The team is led by Heather McGrail, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber; Michael Skelton, president and CEO of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire; and Sara Vecchiotti, executive director of the Couch Family Foundation.



South Carolina faces a deficit of over 36,000 child care spaces for children under five. Leadership includes Cynthia Bennett, executive vice president and COO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce; Michele Bowers, division director of early care and education at the South Carolina Department of Social Services; and Morgan Massenburg, outreach manager at the South Carolina Department of Social Services.



"The business community suffers when parents can’t find child care,” said Aaron Merchen, executive director of policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “The business community brings a vital perspective to the table, and we look forward to these states joining the Council.”

With the addition of these four states, the ECBAC now encompasses 17 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. Each state team comprises key stakeholders from both the early childhood and business sectors working collaboratively to develop sustainable child care solutions.